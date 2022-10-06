Delhi records 57 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.19%, shows data

on Thursday reported 57 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, according to the data issued by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,803 while the remains unchanged at 26,503, it said.

The new cases were detected from 2,606 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

on Wednesday saw 96 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent. The city on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in stands at 328.

A total of 244 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 42 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)