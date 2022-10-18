Delhi records 141 fresh Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 2.04%

-
Delhi on Tuesday logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the city.
With these new cases, the national capital's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,05,104, while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin.
The new cases were detected from 6,906 tests conducted on Monday, it showed.
The national capital on Monday recorded 61 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent.
On Sunday, the city recorded 115 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 500, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 315 patients are under home-isolation.
Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 57 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.
The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:16 IST
