JUST IN
Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment
India raises strong objection to US envoy's visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir
Action initiated on all cases: India on UK's visa overstayer claim
SC status to religious converts? Centre forms panel to examine matter
Maharashtra logs 366 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 2,310
Light rains, wind bring down maximum temperature by 7 degrees in Delhi
Situation has not returned to normal: MEA on eastern Ladakh border row
67% housing demand in Mumbai from affordable segment: Knight Frank-Naredco
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling, no clarity on ads
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
9 held in Gangtok for trying to show black flag to Amit Shah, says police
Business Standard

Delhi reports 101 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 1.38%

Delhi on Friday reported 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the data issued by the city health department

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

While cases have declined in India, three states — Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala — still account for almost 48 per cent of the country’s daily Covid infections

Delhi on Friday reported 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the data issued by the city health department here.

With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,904 while the death toll rose to 26,504, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,322 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, and zero fatality.

The city on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent. The city on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 366.

A total of 239 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU