Business Standard
Home / Health / Disease outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics can be prevented: Ganapathi

Disease outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics can be prevented: Ganapathi

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, themed 'Unbound,' Ganapathi stressed the importance of remaining grounded in today's challenges to ensure vigilance and responsiveness in decision-making

Sindura Ganapathi

Sindura Ganapathi, from the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Speaking at a plenary discussion on the theme "One Health and Pandemic Preparedness," Sindura Ganapathi, from the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India (GoI), emphasised that while disease outbreaks are inevitable, they can be prevented from escalating into pandemics. He highlighted the importance of systems for early detection, raising awareness, conducting investigations, sampling diseases, and using specialised and general laboratories for analysis.
  “India is developing a comprehensive system by involving 40 departments spanning human health, livestock, wildlife, defence, and research and development (R&D) organisations to tackle outbreaks. Even with vaccines available to prevent diseases, efficient R&D and robust supply chains for diagnostics and therapeutics are essential,” added Ganapathi.  Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, themed 'Unbound,' Ganapathi stressed the importance of remaining grounded in today's challenges to ensure vigilance and responsiveness in decision-making.  “This is how we, the Government of India, are currently operating. There are 22 Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) and Level 4 (BSL-4) labs functioning as a network. These labs are designed to be interchangeable, bringing complementary capabilities, standardising processes, and more. While we have made progress in some areas, there is still a long way to go,” he noted.  Ganapathi also underscored India's strong track record in vaccine manufacturing, calling R&D and the development of novel candidates significant opportunities for further advancement.  “India’s journey to One Health has revolutionised technology to some extent. We are addressing human health, animal health, environmental health, and climate. However, a challenge remains in integrating data from various sectors into a single platform,” said Pavana Murthy, Act Team Lead, WHO Health Emergencies Program.  Murthy pointed out that 70 per cent of disease outbreaks originate from animals. The ongoing outbreaks in the country include the Nipah virus, monkeypox, and Chandipura virus.  With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India, efforts have been directed at developing platforms like ‘One Health’ and enhancing logistics. Murthy further highlighted that several national programmes have been aligned to establish the first integrated surveillance system, which aims to expand data flow systems and improve monitoring capabilities.
 

Also Read

Mpox: A global health concern

What is Mpox Clade 1 variant? All about this fast spreading strain in India

Chandrachud, CJI, D Y Chandrachud

Need to create awareness about rare diseases in society: CJI Chandrachud

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Mpox, dengue, Covid, & more: Does your health insurance cover outbreaks?

monkeypox

Mpox triggers second global alert in 2 years as new variant spreads rapidly

TB

India committed to becoming free of TB by 2025, working on mission mode

Topics : diseases healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon