'Endemic is the new normal,' say experts as daily Covid cases top 10,000



While there are exceptions and many private hospitals have put in place detailed Covid protocols, the fear of the virus has subsided with a large percentage of the population being vaccinated and the predominance of a milder strain. Experts are calling the current stage the new normal in the Covid journey. “Pandemic was abnormal; endemic is the new normal. The endemic stage can last forever,” said Jacob John, a renowned virologist. Daily Covid cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark on Thursday, the highest since August 2022. But the scenes at hospitals are completely different from previous instances of such a surge in coronavirus infections – while empty bottles of hand sanitisers and handwash dispensers are a common sight, only a small number of staff or patients can be seen wearing facemasks. Also, Covid patients at several hospitals now do not have a special ward to go to.



AIIMS in Delhi has no Covid ward and the only five beds reserved for Covid-positive patients are all occupied. Doctors and officials are advising Covid-positive patients to look for beds at the nearby Safdarjung Hospital. Only a few members of the hospital’s staff, including doctors and nurses, could be seen wearing masks, or PPE kits. S Narayani, business head, Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra, said in Mumbai, said it is now running a 20-bed ward for Covid patients and a two-three bed Covid ICU. “We have separate entry-exits in place; we know how to create negative pressure zones. We can convert almost 50 per cent of our capacity of 400 beds here at Mulund for Covid, if the need arises," she said. “There is no sense of panic now, because SoPs (standard operating procedures) are in place, and the staff is trained, the clinical protocols are in place… We have learnt from the previous three waves, and can easily handle a surge,” she said.



A senior doctor at a leading private hospital in Delhi said though Covid protocols, such are wearing masks, are already in place, few hospital staffers are adhering to it. The hospital issued an advisory after four of its doctors and a few staffers tested Covid positive recently but there was lack of clear procedural directions or guidelines about addressing Covid-19-related inquiries or patients looking to get admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

Fortis Hospital in Mumbai’s Mulund area has its staff including security personnel in masks. Roughly six of 10 can be seen in masks in the outpatient department filled with children and elderly. Doctors insist that patients who enter their chambers wear a facemask. In contrast, Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi is all prepared. It still maintains an isolated Covid-19 ward, which currently houses five patients. While OPD staff seemed at ease with the present Covid situation, most doctors and medical practitioners working in ICUs and testing labs could be seen wearing the full PPE kit, or face covering and gloves.



Doctors have also observed a behavioural change in patients after Covid waves with more people taking cough, cold, flu or fever symptoms more seriously, and seeking medical help. According to Dr Anita Mathew, infectious disease specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, “I keep some masks handy in my cabin, and insist that everyone has to wear a mask when coming to meet me.”



But some doctors are worried about the unpredictable nature of the virus. “In the past, we faltered in forecasting the course of the pandemic. Now it is time we took all precautions -- whether it is respiratory hygiene or hand hygiene,” said Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrician and director of Radix Healthcare, Delhi. “During the peak of the waves, we had to keep some patients for up to 4-5 days until they got a bed in a dedicated Covid facility,” said Dr Devyani Deore, resident medical officer of Mumbai’s Kamgar hospital. Now, neither there is a rush for hospitalisations due to Covid, nor are isolation wards operational. "We test every surgery patient for Covid, and if positive, we refer them to a designated hospital. It is now like a routine procedure as we do for HIV or HCV," she added.



Currently, admissions are low and hospitals appear to be confident of handling any emergency that may arise due to Covid, having been through the drill in the past waves. At the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, a Covid ICU is fully functional and running with a couple of beds occupied.



In Chennai hospitals, too, it is business as usual. At Chettinad Super Speciality Hospital in the city, none of the patients or the hospital staff can be seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. The city’s Kelambakkam health centre has hundreds of patients visiting for various purposes but no Covid-specific behaviour is being followed. “Current hospital admissions, too, can be traced back to existing, underlying conditions in the patients and not the seriousness of Covid symptoms,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.



There is also an increase in the number of daily tests. The seven-day moving average was 1,67,411 on April 12, according to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and government figures. The number of tests conducted is up over 40 per cent from the beginning of April. The tally of 10,158 fresh Covid cases reported on Thursday is the first time since August last year when the figure breached the 10,000-mark. It is the highest since August 26, 2022, when the number stood at 10,256.