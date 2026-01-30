Food allergies in children are rising: What parents need to watch for

Food allergies are no longer a rare concern. Across clinics and classrooms, more parents are grappling with sudden reactions, confusing symptoms and anxiety around everyday foods. Doctors say the rise is real, and understanding the warning signs early can make a critical difference.

Why food allergies are becoming more common

Food allergies happen when the body’s defence system mistakes a normal food for something harmful, explains Dr Kalale Nikhil Nagaraj, Consultant – Paediatrics & Neonatology, Aster RV Hospital. When the food is eaten again, the body reacts by releasing chemicals that cause symptoms such as rashes, swelling, vomiting or breathing problems.

Children with a family history of asthma, eczema, recurrent rashes or frequent colds carry a higher genetic vulnerability. Certain gene variants affect immune regulation and the skin’s protective barrier, increasing the likelihood of allergic sensitisation.

“The skin barrier plays a key protective role,” Dr Nagaraj explains. In children with atopic dermatitis (eczema), allergens can enter through damaged skin, triggering immune responses even before foods are eaten.

Environmental shifts also matter. Reduced exposure to microbes, often described under the hygiene hypothesis, along with rising pollution levels, may be altering immune development.

Additionally, caesarean births and early antibiotic use can disrupt the gut microbiome, which plays a vital role in shaping a child’s immune tolerance.

Early warning signs parents should not ignore

Spotting food allergies in infants and toddlers can be tricky, as they cannot explain what they feel. Symptoms may be mild at first but should never be brushed aside. Early signs can include:

Skin reactions such as hives, redness around the mouth, facial swelling or sudden eczema flare-ups

Digestive symptoms like repeated vomiting, loose stools, blood or mucus in stools, or feeding-related fussiness

Respiratory issues including persistent cough, wheezing, nasal congestion or a hoarse cry

Behavioural changes such as unusual irritability, lethargy or inconsolable crying after meals

Severe reactions, known as anaphylaxis, may involve rapid swelling of the lips or tongue, breathing difficulty, bluish skin or collapse. These can occur within minutes to two hours after eating and are medical emergencies.

“Any recurring reaction linked to feeding needs evaluation,” says Dr Nagaraj, stressing the importance of early paediatric or allergy assessment.

Foods and other factors that increase allergy risk

Some foods are more likely to trigger allergies than others. Common culprits include milk, eggs and peanuts.

Dietary practices also matter. Delaying the introduction of allergenic foods was once advised, but newer evidence suggests this may actually raise allergy risk.

Today’s rising rates reflect a combination of genetic predisposition, immune development and early-life exposures.

Food allergy or food intolerance: How to tell the difference

Parents often confuse food allergies with food intolerance, but the difference is important. Dr Swetha R D, Consultant – Pediatrics & Neonatal Intensivist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bangalore, explains that timing and consistency of symptoms are key.

A true food allergy involves the immune system and typically appears within minutes to two hours of eating the trigger food, even in tiny amounts. Symptoms may include hives, vomiting, breathing difficulty and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis.

Food intolerance, on the other hand, does not involve the immune system. It usually causes digestive discomfort such as bloating, gas or loose stools several hours later and depends on the quantity consumed. Temporary reactions may also occur due to infections or an immature gut and often resolve with time.

Early feeding and prevention: What parents should know

Early feeding practices play a crucial role in building immune tolerance. Research now shows that introducing allergenic foods like eggs once a baby is ready for solids can reduce the risk of developing allergies.

While exclusive breastfeeding offers many health benefits, delaying allergen introduction beyond infancy may increase allergy risk. “Introducing allergens during immune system development helps children build oral tolerance,” Dr Swetha notes, especially when eczema is well controlled.

Allergenic foods should be offered in safe, age-appropriate forms and given regularly. Parents of babies with severe eczema or strong allergy risk should consult a paediatrician or allergist before introduction.

When to seek medical help for food allergies

Medical attention is essential if a child has repeated reactions to specific foods, severe systemic symptoms, growth issues linked to digestive problems, or ongoing symptoms despite eliminating suspected foods.

Children with asthma or significant eczema alongside food-related symptoms also need specialist care.

With growing awareness and improved diagnostic tools, early identification and management of food allergies can help children stay safe and parents feel more confident navigating food choices for their child.