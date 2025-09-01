'Wear sunscreen daily': Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after cancer surgery

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove a form of skin cancer. Sharing a photo of his stitched face on Instagram, the 58-year-old thanked his medical team for their swift treatment and urged his followers to take sun protection seriously with the reminder: “Wear sunscreen daily.”
What happened to Gordon Ramsay?
Ramsay said he had a basal cell carcinoma (BCC) removed. In his Instagram post, he joked that the stitches weren’t from a facelift but stressed the importance of protecting skin from UV damage.
Fans and organisations, including Cancer Research UK, praised him for raising awareness. “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously,” the charity wrote.
What is basal cell carcinoma (BCC)?
According to the National Institutes of Health, BCC is the most common type of skin cancer and one of the most frequent malignancies in humans. It typically occurs in areas with high sun exposure, such as the face, neck, and arms.
“BCC mostly arises on sun-damaged skin and rarely develops on mucous membranes or the palms and soles. It is usually a slow-growing tumour for which metastases are rare,” the NIH notes.
How can you protect your skin from UV damage?
Dr Nimesh Mehta, consultant dermatologist at Lilavati Hospital, offers the following recommendations:
- Apply SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days
- Reapply sunscreen every 2–3 hours when outdoors
- Cover hidden areas such as ears, neck, and hands
- Use sunglasses, long sleeves, and seek shade when possible
Ramsay’s message, backed by dermatologists, is clear: sun protection isn’t optional. Daily sunscreen application could help prevent years of damage and potentially life-threatening conditions.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.