'I drank matcha every day, then I noticed my hair was falling out'

“I had no idea my matcha could be messing with my hair,” confessed Los Angeles-based beauty content creator Michelle Ranavat in her Instagram post. “My hair started falling out because I drank too much matcha. Here’s why: iron absorption. I switched from coffee to matcha exclusively, and when my labs came back, they showed low iron. Reduced iron can cause hair loss, and that’s exactly what I was seeing. The only thing I changed was my daily drink.”
Can matcha tea really cause hair loss?
Matcha itself does not directly cause hair thinning. In fact, the finely ground green tea powder is often celebrated for its rich antioxidant profile, metabolism-boosting effects, and even its potential role in promoting hair growth. But according to nutritionist Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, it’s not about the drink itself, it’s about how much you drink and when you drink it.
Also Read
How does matcha affect iron absorption?
Matcha contains tannins, naturally occurring compounds that can reduce the body’s absorption of non-haem iron, the kind found in plant-based foods like beans, lentils, and spinach. If consumed in large amounts (more than two to three cups daily) or too close to mealtimes, tannins may interfere with iron uptake, especially in women already at risk of iron deficiency.
Over time, this can lead to suboptimal iron levels. Since iron deficiency is a well-documented cause of hair loss, the timing of your matcha might explain the link Michelle experienced.
How to drink matcha without harming your hair
The key is not to give up matcha, but to consume it more strategically. Nutritionist Sharma suggests:
- Avoid drinking matcha immediately before or after meals. Leave a one to two-hour gap so iron absorption is not blocked.
- Limit intake to two to three cups a day — balance is essential.
- Pair iron-rich foods with vitamin C to boost non-haem iron absorption. For instance, squeeze lemon on spinach or have tomatoes with beans.
- Monitor your nutrient levels. If you notice unusual hair shedding, get your iron, protein, vitamin D, and B12 levels checked.
Other possible causes of hair loss
According to Dr Rajesh Verma, Senior Consultant, Dermatology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, iron deficiency is common — but thinning hair can also be linked to:
- Low protein intake, as hair is primarily made of the protein keratin
- Vitamin D deficiency, which is associated with weaker follicles
- Inadequate zinc and biotin intake, both essential for strong, healthy hair
This means a well-rounded diet matters just as much as your beverage habits.
What Michelle’s experience teaches us
Michelle’s post highlights that balance and timing are important when it comes to your caffeine intake. As long as you enjoy it in moderation and time it right, it can remain your wellness ally — not your hair’s enemy.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.