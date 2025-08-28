Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Ghee coffee trend: Soha Ali Khan's honest take after health podcast

Ghee coffee trend: Soha Ali Khan's honest take after health podcast

After hearing Malaika Arora and Rujuta Diwekar call ghee a superfood, Soha Ali Khan experimented with ghee coffee. But does the drink live up to its buzz? Here's a look at benefits and possible risks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shares her first sip of ghee coffee, calling it an experiment inspired by her wellness podcast with Malaika Arora and Rujuta Diwekar. (Photo: Screengrab from reel | @sakpataudi)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Once a niche wellness fad, ghee coffee is again trending on social media, thanks to celebrities and nutritionists declaring ghee a superfood. After hearing the benefits of ghee from actor Malaika Arora and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on her podcast All About Her, Soha Ali Khan recently gave it a shot.
 
Sharing her first sip and sparking renewed curiosity around the creamy concoction, Soha said, “I know, I know… I’m late to the bulletproof coffee party. Honestly, it’s a miracle I showed up at all! Not every trend is meant for you, so before you put ghee in your coffee, look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body.”
 

What is ghee coffee?

Ghee coffee is a desi version of the globally popular bulletproof coffee. It involves stirring a spoonful of ghee into regular black coffee. Ghee, or clarified butter, is made by slow-simmering butter to remove water and milk solids, leaving behind a nutty-flavoured fat.
 
Supporters claim it provides steady energy, enhances focus, and even supports weight management. While the trend has been around in fitness circles for years, Soha’s post has brought it back into public view.

Why did Soha try it now?

In her Instagram video, Soha admitted she had reservations about ghee’s role in health. But after her discussion with Malaika and Rujuta—both of whom endorsed ghee as a superfood—she decided to try ghee coffee herself.

Also Read

mosquito, malaria, dengue

This new WHO-backed mosquito repellent cuts malaria risk by over 50%

blood pressure

High blood pressure in your 30s? Here's how to lower it without medication

cortisol and diet

Managing stress: Tests and diet tips to keep cortisol levels in check

phone-in-pocket, smartphones, men's health

Phones in pockets: Could heat and radiation be hurting male fertility?

serotonin dopamine oxytocin endorphins, mental health

Science of happiness: How to activate your body's natural happy hormones

 
“It is not a magic detox drink. The benefits depend on your whole diet,” she told her followers.

What are the supposed benefits of ghee coffee?

Some of the reasons people are drawn to ghee coffee include:
  • Ghee slows caffeine absorption, reducing energy crashes and jitters 
  • The healthy fats may improve mental alertness 
  • It could support digestion when used moderately 
  • Coffee provides antioxidants, while ghee adds fat-soluble vitamins

Who should avoid ghee coffee?

Ghee coffee is not for everyone, and the risks vary depending on individual health.
 
People with acid reflux or a sensitive stomach may find the fat-coffee combo uncomfortable. Those on high-calorie diets might find it works against their goals. Replacing breakfast with ghee coffee alone can also lead to missed nutrients.
 
Soha advised, “Try it if you’re curious, but let your body—not social media—decide.”

Soha’s pros and cons summary

Pros:
  • Steady energy 
  • Healthy fats 
  • Improved focus 
  • Digestive support 
Cons: 
  • May feel heavy 
  • Can trigger acidity 
  • Not suitable for all diets 
Soha’s final verdict was clear: it’s not a miracle cure, but worth trying with proper research and attention to how your body responds. 
 

 

 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin, painkillers

Paracetamol, aspirin or ibuprofen? The right way to use common painkillers

Hepatitis

Hepatitis A and E cases surge in Delhi as monsoon heightens infection risk

introverts mental health, introvert stress coping

Why introverts burn out faster-and how they can protect their mental health

organ transplant

Surgeons put pig lung in human body: What it means for organ transplant

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

EU clears twice-yearly HIV shot lenacapavir, paving way for Europe rollout

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news ghee Coffee Rujuta Diwekar Health and nutrition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon