Health Secy meets states, asks them to raise public awareness on HMPV

The meeting follows concerns over reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses in China and the detection of seven HMPV cases in India

The health secretary also informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available through the ICMR’s Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) network | Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
As cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) are being detected in India, the Centre has directed states to enhance information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns to raise public awareness about preventing the transmission of HMPV.
 
In a review meeting with states and union territories (UTs) to assess the current situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the public health measures for their management, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasised that there is no cause for public concern regarding HMPV, which has been present globally since 2001.
 
“The country is well-prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases,” the health ministry stated in an official communication.
 
 
The meeting follows concerns over reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses in China and the detection of seven HMPV cases in India.
 
The ministry stated that HMPV is one of many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. “The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition, and most cases recover on their own,” it added.

States and UTs have been instructed to strengthen and review their surveillance of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). The health ministry reiterated that data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases across the country.
 
“This is corroborated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s sentinel surveillance data,” the ministry’s communication stated.
 
The health secretary also informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available through the ICMR’s Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) network.
   
The central government announced last week that it is closely monitoring the situation, stressing that there is no cause for panic as the virus is not new to India.
 
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that while there is no need for panic, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are tracking developments and ensuring the country’s preparedness to handle any emerging health challenge.
 
“A joint monitoring group of the ministry has already recommended increasing the number of laboratories testing for HMPV under the ICMR’s network to better monitor trends throughout the year,” an official stated.
 
Taking action, health departments in several states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, have begun closely monitoring the situation and issuing public health advisories to enhance preparedness.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

