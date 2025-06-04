Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

Covid-19 update: Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi

covid, coronavirus, covid-19

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000. Representative Image

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with active caseload rising to 4,302 as of Wednesday, June 4, up from 4,026 reported the previous day. This marks an increase of 276 new cases within a 24-hour span.
 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000. Kerala continued to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.  Three of the seven deceased were young adults aged between 22 and 27 years with underlying medical conditions such as respiratory tract infection and diabetes. Four deaths were reported in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
 

More From This Section

Revenge bedtime procrastination, screen-addiction, sleep disorders

Revenge bedtime procrastination: Why are we sleeping late - on purpose?

eyes, summer eyes care tips

Experiencing dry, tired eyes this summer? Here's how to keep them fresh

covid

India reports 5 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,026

mental health, teenageers

Your teen's mental health may be tied to what their mother endures at home

Negative thinking, mental health

Struggling with negative thoughts? Regular exercise can help reduce them

Topics : Coronavirus BS Web Reports corona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon