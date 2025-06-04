India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

India reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with active caseload rising to 4,302 as of Wednesday, June 4, up from 4,026 reported the previous day. This marks an increase of 276 new cases within a 24-hour span.
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000. Kerala continued to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Three of the seven deceased were young adults aged between 22 and 27 years with underlying medical conditions such as respiratory tract infection and diabetes. Four deaths were reported in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.