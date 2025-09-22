Monday, September 22, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Can you enjoy two gulab jamuns a day guilt-free? This doctor says yes

Can you enjoy two gulab jamuns a day guilt-free? This doctor says yes

Sweet tooth but worried about calories? A doctor reveals how walking during work calls lets him enjoy gulab jamuns daily without gym guilt-here's how you can try it too

gulab jamuns

Orthopaedic surgeon shares his simple walking hack that lets him enjoy two gulab jamuns a day without guilt. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

As someone who loves sweets and hates the post-dessert guilt, I get you. Imagine this: you’ve wrapped up a busy workday, met your deadlines, cleared your inbox—and then those two gulab jamuns you treated yourself to come back to haunt you.
 
“Can I eat them without ruining all the good work I did today?”
 
Turns out, according to an orthopaedic surgeon, you might be able to. And no, the trick isn’t strict calorie counting or daily gym sessions—it’s something far more doable.

What’s the hack—and is it realistic for the rest of us?

Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon, recently shared on Instagram that he believes he can eat two gulab jamuns daily without guilt—not by starving or running marathons, but by walking while working.
 
 
“I can eat two gulab jamuns a day without guilt and without going to the gym. I don’t do it but I can,” he said.

During work calls, video consults, or meetings, Dr Vora doesn’t just sit—he walks. Sometimes on a treadmill or walking pad. The idea is simple: build more movement into traditionally sedentary work.
 
“The hack is taking calls while being on a treadmill,” he explained. “I spend about two hours a day on calls, whether it is video consults with patients or any sort of meeting. And I take those calls while walking.”
 
Watch:

Why walking while working works

Dr Vora points out that it’s not just about burning off dessert—it’s about undoing what sitting all day does to your body. Prolonged sitting is now being compared to smoking due to its link to heart disease, obesity, and insulin resistance.
 
Walking, even lightly, during your workday boosts metabolism and burns calories—turning “inactive” time into active time. It may also improve cognitive function and productivity.

So how much walking is enough for guilt-free gulab jamuns?

Dr Vora walks for about two hours a day during calls.
 
You can start with:
  • 20–30 minutes total, broken across multiple calls
  • Using a walking pad during video meetings
  • Taking short walking breaks between tasks
The key is consistency. Light, frequent movement throughout the day is often better than one intense session followed by long inactivity.

Things to keep in mind if you try this

  • Ergonomics matter. Walking while typing or on video can strain your neck, back, or posture if your desk isn’t properly set up.
  • It’s not a license to binge. Walking while working is a great addition—not a substitute—for overall healthy habits.
  • Caloric balance still applies. Two gulab jamuns are calorie-dense. Overeating elsewhere can offset any benefit from walking.
  • Know your limits. For people with joint issues or cardiac conditions, consult your doctor before starting any walking-while-working routine.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

