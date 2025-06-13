Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India reports one Covid-19 death in 24 hrs, active cases dip to 7,131

India reports one Covid-19 death in 24 hrs, active cases dip to 7,131

India recorded one Covid-19 death and reported a dip in active cases to 7,131, marking the first decline during the current outbreak; Kerala remains worst-affected

Covid-19 surge India

Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases | Photo: AdobeStock

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s active Covid-19 case tally fell for the first time during this outbreak to 7,131, with 23 fewer cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Friday. One death was also recorded during the same period.
 
The only reported fatality was that of an elderly man in Kerala.

New subvariants drive surge amid first dip in weekly trend

 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant. 
 

Kerala tops active cases; Gujarat sees highest daily spike

 
Kerala continues to top the chart among states, reporting 2,055 active Covid-19 cases. Gujarat witnessed the most—77 fresh active cases—pushing its active tally to 1,358. Active cases in Delhi fell to 714.

State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 2,055 -110 1
Maharashtra 629 14 0
Gujarat 1,358 77 0
Delhi 714 -17 0
West Bengal 747    
Karnataka 395 -72 0
Tamil Nadu 220 -11 0
 

Experts advise targeted boosters, not mass campaigns

 
Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, instead advocating a targeted approach for high-risk populations. This includes the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions.
 
Citing widespread hybrid immunity resulting from previous infections and extensive vaccine coverage, experts believe that additional doses for the general public are not warranted at this stage. 

Emphasis on precautions, testing and early care for high-risk groups

 
They have also underscored the continued importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
 
Amid rising infection numbers, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, urging heightened vigilance and preparedness.
 
Healthcare professionals have also stressed the need to differentiate between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral infections, which often present with overlapping symptoms like fever, fatigue, and respiratory issues.
 
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

