Home / Health / Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala: What's causing it and how to stay safe

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala: What's causing it and how to stay safe

Over 3,000 hepatitis A cases and 16 deaths reported in Kerala; health officials link outbreak to contaminated water sources

Hepatitis

Hepatitis A is preventable with timely precautions and public cooperation.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Kerala is currently witnessing a steep rise in hepatitis A infections, especially in districts like Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. This trend has brought growing concern for public health, particularly with the onset of monsoon season. With the incubation period of hepatitis A virus being two to six weeks, health authorities expect more cases to surface, especially following reports of events where contaminated water and food were consumed.
 

Rising Hepatitis A case numbers spark alarm in Kerala

  • 3,227 confirmed cases and 16 deaths recorded state-wide by April 16, 2025
  • Sharp increase from 7,943 cases and 81 deaths in 2024
  • In May 2025 alone, more than 50 hepatitis cases reported

What is driving the rise in hepatitis A infections?

Unsafe drinking water from contaminated sources
 
 
Heavy reliance on poorly chlorinated or untreated water—especially during summer and monsoon—leads to faecal contamination of drinking water, fuelling infection.
 
Intense rains can cause flooding, creating mixing zones for sewage and drinking water.
 
Water scarcity during summer, followed by erratic supply during monsoon, increases consumption of riskier sources.

Low adult immunity increases hepatitis A vulnerability
 
With better hygiene and fewer exposures in childhood, more adults now lack immunity, making them vulnerable.
 
People with liver issues, diabetes, fatty liver, or alcoholism face greater risk of complications and death.
 
Poor sanitation and leaking sewage systems
 
Open drains, leaking pipelines, and illegal dumping contaminate water supplies—experts emphasise the urgent need for improved sanitation.
 

What are the symptoms of hepatitis A to watch for?

Typical symptoms include:
 
  • Fever and fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Abdominal pain
  • Headache
  • Lethargy
  • Diarrhoea
  • Jaundice (yellowing of eyes/skin)
Symptoms may surface 15–60 days post-infection. Infected individuals should avoid contact with others for one to two weeks after the symptoms appear. 

What steps are authorities taking to control the outbreak?

Chlorination of water supplies: Super-chlorinators are being deployed in affected areas.
 
Restaurant inspections: Stricter hygiene norms, including mandatory health cards for food handlers and boiled water usage.
 
Protective gear advisory: Those involved in dairy farming and indoor cleaning must use protective gumboots and gloves.
 
Public advisories: Wash hands thoroughly and avoid stale or uncovered foods.
 
Emphasising the need for vigilance, District Medical Officer T.P. Sreedevi said, “Only boiled and properly treated water should be used for drinking. Avoid stale food at all costs.”
 
“While health authorities are super-chlorinating water sources in affected areas, this alone won’t curb the outbreak,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association Research Cell. “Isolated measures aren’t enough—sewage contamination of drinking water remains a major concern. We need sustained, scientific efforts to clean and safeguard water sources. Curbing illegal waste dumping and adopting proven septic waste disposal methods is critical to long-term prevention,” he added.

How can individuals and families protect themselves?

  • Drink only boiled, filtered, or purified water; avoid ice from untrusted sources.
  • Wash hands with soap before meals and after using the restroom.
  • Eat freshly cooked, properly covered food; wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
  • Consider getting a hepatitis A vaccine, especially if you haven’t been previously infected.
  • Be alert for early symptoms and consult a doctor promptly—self-medication can worsen outcomes.

What are the long-term solutions to prevent future outbreaks?

Public health experts emphasise the need for a multi-pronged approach:
 
Focus Area                                           Proposed Action
 
Water safety                             Regular testing, chlorination, fixing leaks
 
Sewage systems                     Build effective waste treatment and drainage
 
Hygiene & awareness             Routine public education and vaccination drives
 
Policy & monitoring                 Proactive surveillance during seasons of high risk 
    This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

