India reports 2,380 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 1.71%

India reported 2,380 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
India reported 2,380 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 27,212.

As many as 5,188 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,44,10,738.

The recovery rate in the country is 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate currently is 1.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 2.38 per cent.

According to the ministry, 92.76 crore total tests have been conducted so far out of which 1,38,993 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India.

The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated earlier.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 and global health issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

