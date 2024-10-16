Business Standard
Home / Health / India, Uzbekistan discuss ways to ensure quality, safety in pharma sector

India, Uzbekistan discuss ways to ensure quality, safety in pharma sector

Several important issues were discussed during the meeting, including the development of a pharmacovigilance system and reducing the adverse effects of pharmaceutical products

pills

The meeting was held during the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA). | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A delegation from Uzbekistan met officials from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and discussed areas of collaboration, including the development of a pharmacovigilance system and reducing adverse effects of pharmaceutical products, officials said on Wednesday.

The delegation led by Alisher Temirov, Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Products Safety, Uzbekistan had detailed discussions with Ranga Chandrashekar, Joint Drugs Controller of India's regulatory body for drug control, regarding the quality and safety in the pharma sector, they added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Several important issues were discussed during the meeting, including the development of a pharmacovigilance system, reducing the adverse effects of pharmaceutical products, and identifying ways to prevent potential risks. It was emphasised that strengthening international cooperation in this area is crucial for ensuring public health," an official statement said.

 

Temirov stressed the importance of developing effective mechanisms to prevent the entry of low-quality and counterfeit drugs into Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical market.

"He emphasized the need for specific measures and close cooperation in verifying the authenticity of regulatory documents. The Indian officials expressed readiness to further improve internal control mechanisms and enhance cooperation with the Center to prevent the entry of pharmaceutical products that have not passed quality control into the Uzbek market," the statement added.

The meeting was held during the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA).


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

sitharaman

India, Uzbekistan sign investment treaty to boost investor confidence

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Sitharaman to visit Uzbekistan from Sept 24 to 28, attend AIIB annual meet

India Uzbekistan CAG

CAG signs pact with Uzbekistan's Chamber of Accounts to foster cooperation

Paris Olympics football

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: NZL beat Guinea 2-1, DOM hold out Egypt for goalless draw

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea's Prez Yoon heads to Central Asia for talks on energy, minerals

Topics : Uzbekistan pharmaceutical firms Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon