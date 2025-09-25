Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / This Indian discovery may replace brain surgery for neuro disorders

This Indian discovery may replace brain surgery for neuro disorders

From boosting dopamine to reducing toxic proteins, a new Indian nanomaterial may help treat neurodegenerative diseases without surgery or invasive devices

Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, old age

Indian researchers develop a nanomaterial that can naturally stimulate brain cells, opening new doors for non-invasive treatment of neurological disorders. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Researchers in India have discovered a unique nanomaterial that can stimulate brain cells naturally, opening up new possibilities for treating Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology. 
A team at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), under India’s Department of Science and Technology, has pioneered the use of graphitic carbon nitride (g-C₃N₄). This special nanomaterial stimulates brain cells without the need for electrodes, magnets, or lasers.
 
It acts like a smart switch, sensing neurons’ natural signals and responding accordingly. When brain cells are in a “rest mode,” the nanomaterial stays off. When they become active, it switches on, generating tiny electric fields that help neurons grow, mature, and form better connections.
 
 
“This is the first demonstration of semiconducting nanomaterials directly modulating neurons without external stimulation,” said Dr Manish Singh, who led the study. “It opens new therapeutic avenues for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.” 

Also Read

Denmark forced contraception, Greenland IUD scandal

Denmark to compensate its women, but forced birth control was global

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Rising cases of H3N2 in Delhi-NCR spark concern: key symptoms and risks

yawn spinal injury

Can yawning break your neck? This UK mum's freak injury says yes

Gut issues and autism connection

Constant tummy trouble in children? It could signal autism, says new study

vitamin C deficiency

Tired, bruising easily, bleeding gums? It could be vitamin C deficiency

Why this matters for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

In lab tests, the nanomaterial:
  • Boosted dopamine production — a key neurotransmitter that’s severely depleted in Parkinson’s patients
  • Reduced toxic proteins associated with neurodegeneration
  • Achieved all this without surgical implants
This marks a major shift from existing treatments such as deep brain stimulation (DBS), which involves implanting electrodes inside the brain. Imagine skipping surgery entirely and still gaining neurological benefits.

Why you should care

Experts say that while people in their 20s and 30s may not think about Alzheimer’s now, brain health is a long game. Chronic stress, poor sleep, and digital overload can accelerate cognitive wear and tear.
 
Researchers believe this discovery offers a glimpse into a future where non-invasive technology supports long-term brain health — possibly even preventing or delaying serious disorders.
 
On a more futuristic note, the breakthrough may also power “brainware computing”, where lab-grown mini-brains are enhanced with nanomaterials to create advanced computing systems.

Is this ready for hospitals yet?

Not yet. INST says the innovation is still in the preclinical stage. More animal and human studies are needed before it reaches clinical use.
 
But the direction is promising. For now, the discovery offers a sneak peek into the future of brain care — one that might not require wires, surgeries, or invasive tools.
 
“We believe this marks a paradigm shift in neuromodulation research,” said Dr Singh. “From treating brain injuries to managing neurodegeneration, semiconducting nanomaterials hold immense promise for the future.” 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

adverse drug reactions

Know your risk: How to stay safe from serious medicine side-effects

Pregnancy, Pregnant woman

WHO, EU dismiss Trump's claim that Tylenol in pregnancy causes autism

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Lancet study finds HMPV outbreak in India hit children the hardest

Kristen Fischer

American woman shares 'crazy' hospital experience in India, compares to US

vitamin e deficiency

Vitamin E deficiency is sneaky, here's how it silently harms you

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Alzheimer’s brain health brain disabilities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon