Pharma industry seeks graded introduction of trade margin rationalisation



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) Chairman K K Pant, Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals S Aparna and NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul were among those who attended the meeting, the first such on pricing since 2017. The Centre and the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry on Tuesday discussed key issues related to the pricing of drugs and medical devices, including trade margin rationalisation (TMR).



“Differential TMR with higher margin for domestic supply chain was recommended by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), and we sought that Indian manufacturers be equated with foreign manufacturers, not their importing distribution entities, to meet the stated vision of the National Medical Devices 2023 policy for making India a global leader in the manufacture of medical devices,” said AiMeD Forum Coordinator Rajiv Nath. Industry sources said there was “considerable consensus” on introducing TMR for medical devices in a graded manner under a separate pricing policy for medical devices.



Pharmaceutical manufacturers sought a graded introduction of TMR, an industry source said. For a while now, the Centre has been considering rationalising drug trade margins for widely used medicines to bring down their prices. People in the know say TMR will be applied in phases, with the first one including drugs priced above Rs 100 or so. The idea is to cap the margins earned by wholesalers and retailers. Nath also said trade margins that importers needed could be factored in and added to the trade margin recommendations across the entire supply chain as a rationalisation exercise. “But having an MRP (maximum retail price) 30-40 times the landed price of imports is irrational,” he said. Rajiv Chhibber, vice-president of SMT, a leading domestic manufacturer of cardiac stents, said the first point of sale should be the starting point as GST is applied when goods are imported or sold in order to work out a trade margin formula.

