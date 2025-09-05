Friday, September 05, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Is India becoming an ageing society? Govt data shows 1 in 10 are seniors

The latest Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2023 shows India's elderly population is growing rapidly, raising concerns over healthcare, pensions, and social security

Ageing in india: With seniors crossing 9.7% of the population, India faces a demographic shift. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Nearly one in every ten Indians is now above the age of 60, according to government data. The Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2023 reveals that seniors make up 9.7 per cent of the population, up from 8.6 per cent in 2011, while those aged 65 and older account for 6.4 per cent. With falling fertility and rising life expectancy, experts say India is on the path to becoming an ageing society.

How big is India’s elderly population today?

The report shows that 9.7 per cent of India’s people are now aged 60 or above, a sharp increase in just over a decade. The proportion of those aged 65+ has grown to 6.4 per cent.
 
 
In simple terms, India is getting older as fertility falls and life expectancy rises.

Which states have the highest share of the elderly?

Kerala leads the list. Almost 15 per cent of its population is above 60 years of age.
 
Other high-elderly states include Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra, all with well above the national average.

These states are already facing the pressures of ageing populations, from higher demand for geriatric healthcare to pension and social welfare needs. 

Which states have the youngest populations? 

At the other end, states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have the lowest elderly shares, around 7–8 per cent.
 
This means that population growth is now concentrated in these younger states, while most of southern and western India is moving toward stabilisation or even decline. 

Why is India ageing faster now? 

Two major factors are driving the demographic shift:
  • Falling fertility: India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dropped below the replacement level of 2.1, meaning fewer children are being born each year.
  • Rising life expectancy: On average, Indians now live about 68.5 years (men) and 72.5 years (women), with states like Kerala and Delhi crossing 78 and 74 years respectively.
Together, these trends mean more people are living longer, while fewer children are entering the population base. 

What challenges does an ageing society bring?

  • Healthcare burden: Elderly people require more medical attention, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis.
  • Pension and social security: With fewer working-age adults to support them, seniors may face financial insecurity.
  • Workforce imbalance: Younger states will fuel economic growth, while older states may struggle with shrinking labour forces.
  • Family support systems: Traditional joint families are breaking down, leaving many seniors dependent on state and community care.

What does this mean for India’s future?

 
India is still seen as a “young nation”, but the demographic clock is ticking. If current trends continue, the country could soon face the same challenges as China, Japan, and Europe, where ageing populations strain health systems and economies.
 
Experts say the time to act is now by investing in elderly healthcare, social pensions, age-friendly infrastructure, and workforce planning.

