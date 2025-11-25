Good old kalonji may help control fat and cholesterol, says new study

If you grew up in an Indian household, kalonji (black cumin or nigella seed) was probably sitting quietly in your kitchen, adding flavour to food while hiding a surprising metabolic strength of its own. A recent study has found that kalonji may help lower cholesterol and slow the formation of fat cells.
The research, published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition, analysed both lab experiments and an eight-week human clinical trial. The study, titled Black Cumin Seed (Nigella sativa) Confers Anti-Adipogenic Effects in 3T3-L1 Cellular Model and Lipid-Lowering Properties in Human Subjects, observed that participants who took just one tablespoon (5 g) of black cumin seed powder daily saw significant drops in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol, while their HDL cholesterol went up. In the lab, black cumin extract actively stopped fat cells from forming.
What does black cumin do to cholesterol levels in humans?
According to the trial, participants who took one tablespoon of black cumin seed powder every day for eight weeks saw:
- Lower triglycerides
- Lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol
- Lower total cholesterol
- Higher HDL (“good”) cholesterol
The control group, which did not take black cumin, saw no such improvements.
The researchers treated developing fat cells with black cumin extract and observed up to a 40 per cent reduction in lipid accumulation. The extract also suppressed the genes responsible for turning pre-fat cells into fully formed fat-storing cells.
Also Read
This anti-adipogenic (fat-formation-blocking) activity appears to be linked to the plant’s phytochemical profile:
- High phenolic and flavonoid content
- Presence of thymoquinone, a key bioactive compound
- A mix of unsaturated fatty acids
These compounds are known for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and metabolism-regulating properties.
Will taking black cumin make you lose weight?
The study did not measure body weight changes. However, the combination of reduced fat cell formation in the lab and improved cholesterol in humans suggests potential metabolic benefits that could support long-term weight management.
Researchers emphasised that longer and larger trials are needed to study effects on insulin resistance, inflammation and body weight.
How much black cumin did participants consume?
The dosage in the study was:
5 g per day, which is approximately one tablespoon, consumed once daily
No side effects or toxicity were reported.
However, the study did not specify whether the powder was taken with food, mixed with water or consumed in a particular way.
People on cholesterol or chronic disease medication should consult a doctor before starting any supplement.
Is black cumin a substitute for cholesterol medication?
The study suggests black cumin could act as a natural adjunct therapy, especially for individuals with borderline cholesterol levels who are not yet on medication. It may support lifestyle changes but is not a replacement for prescribed treatment.
How can you consume black cumin to mirror the study’s approach?
While the study used powdered seeds, black cumin can be consumed in several forms:
- Raw whole seeds
- Roasted seeds
- Seed powder mixed with warm water
- Sprinkled over salads or cooked vegetables
- Mixed into yoghurt or smoothies
What matters is achieving the daily 5 g intake.
Black cumin seed, a familiar spice in Indian, West Asian, and Mediterranean kitchens, may do more than flavour your food — from blocking fat formation in lab studies to improving cholesterol levels in humans.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.