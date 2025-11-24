Monday, November 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why many preterm births are preventable and what doctors want you to know

Why many preterm births are preventable and what doctors want you to know

From subtle symptoms to unmanaged health conditions, doctors explain why many preterm births can be avoided with early screening, closer monitoring and greater awareness during pregnancy

preterm birth

Premature babies often require intensive care, but doctors say many early deliveries can be avoided with timely antenatal support.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Every year, around one in 10 babies globally is born too soon, says the World Health Organization. While some preterm births cannot be prevented, experts say there’s still a significant portion that can be avoided through early detection, monitoring and lifestyle changes.
 

What counts as preterm birth?

 
Preterm birth means a baby is born before 37 completed weeks, says Dr C P Dadhich, Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.
"Babies born preterm may have immature organs (especially lungs and brain) and are at higher risk of short- and long-term complications such as breathing problems, infections, feeding difficulties, bleeding in the brain, and developmental delays,” he explains.
 
 
The are three major categories:
 
  • Extremely preterm: before 28 weeks
  • Very preterm: 28–32 weeks
  • Moderate to late preterm: 32–37 weeks
 

Risk factors and warning signs

 
There are several known causes and risk factors, says Dr Dadhich.

  • Prior preterm birth
  • Multiple pregnancy (twins, triplets)
  • Infections
  • A short cervix
  • Placental issues
  • Maternal high blood pressure or diabetes
  • Smoking or substance use
  • Extreme stress 
  • Certain uterine or fetal conditions
 
In terms of early symptoms, Dr Dadhich recommends immediate attention when there are - regular contractions, pelvic pressure, backache, leaking fluid, vaginal bleeding.
 
Dr Anita Soni, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai, Mumbai, explains that early warning signs often go unnoticed, including pain in the abdomen that becomes stronger and more frequent, leaking fluid or unusual discharge, and any bleeding from the vagina. She notes that these symptoms may signal early labour, infection or a problem with the membranes, and should never be ignored.
 

Early screening and personalised care significantly cut risk

 
According to WHO, many preterm births are preventable when mothers get high-quality care during pregnancy. Dr C P Dadhich notes that many preterm births can be prevented through
  • Early and regular prenatal care
  • Treating infections
  • Smoking cessation
  • Managing chronic health conditions
  • Vaginal progesterone or cervical cerclage for women with a short cervix or prior preterm birth
 
Screening blood pressure, thyroid function and blood sugar levels helps identify problems before they become serious. Dr Soni adds, "Using the Gestosis score at the first visit helps identify high-risk patients, who can then follow up regularly and undergo serial scans and treatment as advised.”
 
Lifestyle adjustments also play a crucial role. Dr Soni says her patients often see better pregnancy outcomes when they adopt simple changes such as a high-protein diet, adequate rest and following prescribed treatment plans.
 
While not every early birth can be avoided, experts say timely intervention still has the power to change the course of many pregnancies.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

