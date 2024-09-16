Kerala filmmakers plan to form alternative body to represent the fraternity

In yet another development after the Justice K Hema committee report was made public, a group of filmmakers from Kerala announced their plans on Monday to form an alternative organisation to represent members of the film fraternity in the state. In a letter to their colleagues, which was seen by Business Standard, filmmakers Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, and actress Rima Kallingal, amongst others, said the Malayalam film industry remains tethered to outdated systems and practices.

"As filmmakers—producers, directors, and technicians are the foundation upon which the industry stands: creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering creativity. Yet, we often find ourselves navigating an unsystematic, fragmented environment, far removed from the progressive standards of modern industries," the letter said.

The letter further stated that the new organisation will serve as the backbone of a new era in Malayalam cinema, providing the necessary tools and frameworks to ensure everyone's rights are protected.

"Nothing has been confirmed; it's just an idea and discussions are happening. We are yet to decide what form this organisation will take. We will have more clarity within a few weeks. The film fraternity unions represent workers in the industry but function in a feudal manner. And things have to change. It's time for a power shift," said Rajeev Ravi, filmmaker and one of the letter's signatories.

B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), said, "Anyone is free to form an organisation" and refused to elaborate further.

At present, the Malayalam film industry has three prominent organisations representing the fraternity: the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), which represents actors; FEFKA, an umbrella organisation which has 21 unions working under it, from those representing the directors to the mess workers; and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), representing the interests of film producers, distributors, and exhibitors.

Another organisation, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), was formed in 2017 to ensure a safe space and equal opportunities for women in cinema. The organisation was initially formed in solidarity with a leading actress who was subjected to a sexual assault in Kochi. The incident sparked an outcry.

The Justice Hema Committee was formed after WCC submitted a petition to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, in 2017, urging the government to constitute an expert committee to study the issues faced by women in cinema. The committee comprised retired High Court Justice K Hema, actress Sharada, and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer KB Valsala Kumari.

The committee submitted a report to the Kerala government in 2019, and it was made public last month after redacting some portions. The committee had some sharp observations about the existence of a "power group" in the industry, the casting couch, and the discrimination faced by women, including sexual harassment, the threat of bans, and failure to pay agreed remuneration, among other things. The Malayalam film industry has witnessed one controversy after another since the Justice Hema committee report was made public. Many women came forward with accounts of sexual harassment from prominent individuals in the industry. The executive committee of AMMA resigned after allegations against some of its members.