Maharashtra records 1,152 Covid-19 cases, Nagpur reports 2 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 COVID-19 cases, a rise from the addition to the tally a day earlier, and four deaths, a health official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Freepik

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 COVID-19 cases, a rise from the addition to the tally a day earlier, and four deaths, a health official said.

It took the tally to 81,54,529 and the toll to 1,48,475, he added.

He pointed out that 1,086 cases and one death were reported on Thursday.

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai.

Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said.

The recovery count increased by 920 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,00,126, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,928, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while 8,67,72,006 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 15,849 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1.152; Fatality: 4; Active cases: 5,928; Tests: 15,849.

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

