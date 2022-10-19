JUST IN
New Covid strains, seasonal ailments may spike hospitalisation in winter

13 XBB variants detected in Maharashtra are all under home-isolation; the strain spreads rapidly and is said to be behind the recent spike in Singapore

Coronavirus | public health | Covid-19 XE Variant

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
The Maharashtra Health Department said the XBB, has a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and evasive immune properties

Experts have cautioned against letting the guard down now as the new mutations on the block – BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 – are leading to a surge in cases across the world. What worries the scientific and medical community is that an immune-escape Covid-19 strain coupled with the natural spike in influenza and pneumonia cases during winters may lead to a rise in hospitalisations.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:06 IST

