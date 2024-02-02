Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: History, importance, signs and symptoms

Every year, World Rheumatic Arthritis Day is celebrated on February 2 to bring issues to light of rheumatoid arthritis, an inflammatory illness that influences the joints. This is an autoimmune illness wherein the body attacks and harms the lining of the joints, confusing it with foreign material.

Inflammation and pain can result from sickness. In spite of the fact that it can influence individuals of all ages, sex, race or identity, women are bound to be more impacted (2.5 times more probable than men). The most widely recognized age group is somewhere in the range of 20 and 50.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: Theme

The theme decided for RA Awareness Day 2024 is "Living Well With RA: Early Diagnosis, Effective Management, and a Brighter Future".

Rheumatoid Arthritis Day: History

The historical backdrop of World Rheumatic Arthritis Awareness Day traces all the way back to 2011, when a group of patients established the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation.

The goal of the foundation is to make people more aware of the disease and the treatments that are available for it. It was in 2013 when the Rheumatoid Appreciation Day was first observed.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day: Importance

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day is a significant day for bringing issues to light of this chronic autoimmune illness that influences a large number of individuals around the world. This day fills in as an occasion to teach general society, advocate for early diagnosis and treatment, and assist those living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

By bringing issues to light, uplifting research drives and elevating access to mind, this day assumes a pivotal part in working on the quality of life of individuals impacted by RA and advancing attempts to track down a fix.

It additionally offers solidarity and support to patients, carers and medical services experts in their journey to deal with this intricate sickness.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Signs and Symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis mostly affects the joints, inflammation, causing pain, and stiffness. Normally impacted regions incorporate the fingers, ankles, feet, hands, wrists, knees, and toes.

Over time, joint deformities and bone erosion can result from uncontrolled inflammation. It is possible for people with rheumatoid arthritis to experience flares, which are characterized by significant symptoms, in addition to periods of remission, during which the symptoms subside.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Preventive measures

While the specific prevention of RA is difficult because of its multifactorial nature, a few precautions can be taken to deal with the condition:

Diagnosis: Early identification of side effects and it is urgent to look for clinical consideration. Early intervention aids in the prevention of long-term joint damage and increases the effectiveness of treatment.

Smoking: Smoking is a huge risk factor for RA and can worsen the illness. Not only does quitting smoking lower the likelihood of developing RA, but it may also have a beneficial effect on the progression of the disease in those who have already been diagnosed.

Stress: Stress is viewed as a trigger for RA flares. Carrying out pressure decreasing procedures like meditation, yoga, and care can be useful.

Monitoring: Individuals with a family background of RA or those encountering joint discomfort must go through daily health check-ups. Observing for side effects and looking for professional guidance can help in early identification.

Lifestyle: Taking on a solid way of life, including normal activity and keeping a balanced diet, can add to generally speaking well-being. Obesity is known to increase the likelihood of developing RA, so obesity is especially important.