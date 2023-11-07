Sensex (-0.21%)
National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History, importance, myths and more

The National Cancer Awareness Day intends to bring issues to light about cancer in addition to encouraging support for research and treatment endeavours dedicated towards handling this deadly disease

cancer

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated every year in India on 7 November to spread more awareness about the disease and how we can identify and treat it beforehand. It is noteworthy to mention that the National Cancer Control Programme began in 1975 to give cancer treatment nationwide.
 
Other programs in existence are helping further research on cancer and tracking down ways to prevent it. Early detection is critical to fixing this fatal disease in patients. As per recent reports, 1.1 million new cancer cases are reported in India yearly, out of which 66% are accounted for at an advanced stage.
 
The major reason for late discovery in most cancer patients is illiteracy and less awareness. Therefore, the experts hold the view that observing the National Cancer Awareness Day can be beneficial in India.

What is cancer and how many types of it?

Cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body, and/or spread to other organs. The latter process is called metastasizing and is a major cause of death from cancer," according to WHO.
 
Colorectal, stomach, Lung, prostate, and liver cancer are the widespread kinds of cancer in men, while breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and thyroid cancer are mostly found among women.

What is the history of National Cancer Awareness Day?

In September 2014, National Cancer Awareness Day was first proposed to be observed by Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in India. A panel was formed and November 7 was assigned as the day for yearly recognition meaning to inform and teach the majority about cancer, its treatment, and the way that early action can further develop survival rates. 
 

This date was also picked because it is the birth anniversary of Madame Curie, a notable scientist, who is known for her contribution towards the battling cancer.

What is the importance of National Cancer Awareness Day every year?

Over 50% of cancer cases are in advanced stages when detected, and early detection can greatly affect chances of a patient’s survival. In some cases, early detection can help in complete recovery. 
 
Detecting the cancer or precancerous symptoms with the assistance of different screening strategies will give time to attempt the treatment or prevent cancer development.

‘Myths’ about National Cancer Awareness Day

Myth 1: No recovery from cancer- Certain individuals surrender after learning they have cancer, rather many types of cancer can be cured with early detection. After recovery from disease, many individuals are carrying on with normal life.
 
Myth 2: Only women can have 'breast cancer'- While breast cancer is generally found in women, the disease can likewise influence men, since all people have breast tissue. According to records, men represent under 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses universally.
 
Myth 3: Complementary and alternative treatments can fix cancer- Elective treatments, like acupuncture, diets, meditation, and exercise can be utilized only as palliative consideration, intended to work on the quality of life of the patients, as per oncologists. There is no substantial proof to demonstrate the viability of such treatments.

Ways to Prevent Cancer

As per WHO, the danger of cancer can be eliminated by:
Say no to tobacco and alcohol
Say yes to fit body weight
Getting vaccinated against HPV and hepatitis B
Maintain a healthy diet
Regular physical activity
Avoiding ultraviolet radiation like artificial tanning devices and exposure to the sun
Guarantee an appropriate utilisation of radiation in healthcare for diagnosis
The process to get rid of air pollution.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon