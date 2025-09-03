Why it's harder to burn fat with age, and how scientists plan to fix it

Why does losing weight feel harder as we get older? Scientists at Cornell University may have found the answer—and a potential way to reverse it.
According to a new study titled Age-dependent Pdgfrβ signaling drives adipocyte progenitor dysfunction to alter the beige adipogenic niche in male mice, published in Nature Communications, researchers have discovered that ageing triggers a molecular switch that blocks the body’s ability to make fat-burning “beige fat”.
Unlike ordinary white fat that stores calories, beige fat burns energy like brown fat, helping to regulate blood sugar and protect against heart disease.
By targeting the molecular switch, the researchers were able to restore beige fat activity in older mice, raising hope for future treatments to fight obesity and age-related metabolic disease. ALSO READ | Can lemon water burn fat? Experts bust 15 weight loss myths you believe
Why does beige fat decline with age, and how can it be restored?
The study led by Cornell University found that with age, special stem-like cells called adipocyte progenitor cells (APCs) stop producing beige fat. This happens because these cells start overproducing a receptor called Pdgfrβ. When this signalling goes into overdrive, it blocks the immune signals needed to convert white fat into calorie-burning beige fat.
Also Read
According to the study, when researchers genetically deleted Pdgfrβ in older mice, beige fat activity returned.
What could this mean for humans?
While the study was conducted in male mice, the findings align with what scientists observe in humans: our ability to generate beige fat declines sharply after our mid-30s.
If similar mechanisms are confirmed in people, drugs that block Pdgfrβ signalling could one day help older adults fight weight gain, diabetes, and heart disease—without the need for extreme cold exposure.
The research is still at an early stage, but by targeting age-related molecular roadblocks, scientists may be able to make weight control easier as we age and also help protect against diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic inflammation.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.