Painkillers, antibiotics and kidneys: The risk of self-medication

You have a headache, body pain, or acidity. Instead of visiting a doctor, you reach for a painkiller, an antibiotic left over from a previous illness, or an antacid from the chemist. It feels convenient and harmless.

However, what seems like a small, routine decision can quietly put stress on your kidneys, one of the most vital organs in your body.

The kidneys filter waste, balance fluids, and clear medicines from your bloodstream. When medications are taken repeatedly without medical guidance, those same medicines can slowly begin to harm the very organs responsible for removing them.

Here is how self-medication affects kidney health and why doctors are increasingly warning against this common habit.

Why can self-medication damage the kidneys?

Kidneys are the body’s natural filtration system, and every drug we take eventually passes through them.

“Self-medication is a major concern because many commonly used over-the-counter medicines can affect kidney function. When medicines are taken frequently, or without medical guidance, they can reduce blood flow to the kidneys or cause direct toxicity to kidney tissues,” explains Dr Sunil Kumar, nephrologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

The risk is often underestimated because the medicines involved are common and easily available.

“Painkillers, certain antibiotics, and antacids are often used casually for headaches, body pain, or acidity, but repeated use can gradually strain the kidneys. Many patients do not realise the risk until kidney function has already been affected,” he says.

Which commonly used medicines can harm kidney health?

Several medicines that people routinely take without a prescription can pose risks when misused.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar, the drugs most frequently linked to kidney damage include:

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and diclofenac

Certain antibiotics

High-dose antacids

Some herbal or alternative remedies

“Painkillers such as ibuprofen or diclofenac can reduce blood flow to the kidneys, especially when taken frequently,” he explains.

Antibiotics can also be problematic when used incorrectly.

“Some antibiotics can be toxic to kidney cells if used improperly. Excessive use of antacids containing certain minerals can also disturb the body’s electrolyte balance,” says Dr Kumar.

How incorrect dosage and mixing medicines increase kidney risk

Taking drugs in the wrong dose, for longer than recommended, or combining multiple medicines without medical advice can increase the burden on the kidneys.

“Each medicine is processed by the body differently, and when multiple drugs are taken together, they may interact and amplify harmful effects,” says Dr Sunil Kumar.

He gives a common example: combining painkillers with certain antibiotics while being dehydrated.

“For instance, combining painkillers with certain antibiotics or dehydration can sharply increase the risk of kidney injury,” he explains.

Repeated stress from prolonged use can also accumulate gradually.

“Prolonged use of medicines allows small, repeated stress on the kidneys to accumulate over time, eventually affecting their filtering ability,” he adds.

Who is most vulnerable to kidney damage from self-medication?

“People with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or pre-existing kidney problems already have kidneys that are under stress,” says Dr Sunil Kumar.

“For them, even small doses of harmful medicines can cause significant damage.”

Older adults also fall into a high-risk category.

ALSO READ: Urological health across ages: What to watch for in your 30s, 40s, and beyond “Kidney function naturally declines with age, and older adults often take multiple medications for chronic conditions. In such individuals, self-medication can accelerate kidney deterioration and lead to complications that might otherwise have been preventable with proper medical guidance,” he explains.

What warning signs may indicate kidney problems?

Early symptoms can be subtle and easy to ignore. According to Dr Sunil Kumar, warning signs may include:

Swelling in the feet or face

Persistent fatigue

Reduced urine output

Foamy urine

Nausea

Unexplained high blood pressure

However, many people notice nothing at all.

“The kidneys have a strong ability to compensate even when they are partially damaged, which is why problems may only become noticeable when kidney function has significantly declined,” he says.

This is why doctors emphasise the importance of regular blood and urine tests, especially for people at risk.

Are herbal or ‘natural’ remedies really safer?

“Many people assume herbal or traditional remedies are harmless because they are labelled ‘natural’. Unfortunately, that belief can be misleading as many traditional or herbal preparations may contain heavy metals, unregulated chemicals, or substances that are not clearly listed on the label,” warns Dr Kumar.

Some of these compounds can directly damage kidney tissues or interact with other medicines.

“Since these products are often taken without medical supervision, the risk becomes even greater,” he adds.

Patients with chronic illnesses should be especially cautious.

How can you protect your kidneys when taking medicines?

“The most important precaution is to avoid frequent or prolonged use of over-the-counter medicines without medical advice,” says Dr Kumar.

He suggests a few simple safeguards:

Follow recommended dosages carefully

Avoid combining multiple medicines without guidance

Stay well hydrated, as dehydration can worsen drug-related kidney stress

Consult a doctor before taking new medicines if you have diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease

ALSO READ: Can drinking more water really protect your kidneys or is it a health myth? “When symptoms persist beyond a few days, it is always safer to seek medical advice rather than rely on self-medication,” he says.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.