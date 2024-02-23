Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Surrogacy rules: Couples with medical condition can now use donor gametes

The surrogacy using donor gamete is allowed subject to the condition that the child to be born through surrogacy must have at least one gamete from the intending couple, it stated

Maternal health, Maternal deaths, Pregnancy,

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has amended the surrogacy rules 2022 allowing married couples to use an egg or sperm of a donor in case one of the partners is suffering from a medical condition.
The District Medical Board has to certify that either the husband or wife is suffering from a medical condition necessitating the use of donor gamete.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In case when the District Medical Board certifies that either husband or wife constituting the intending couple suffers from a medical condition necessitating use of donor gamete, then surrogacy using donor gamete is allowed," the notification issued on Wednesday said.
The surrogacy using donor gamete is allowed subject to the condition that the child to be born through surrogacy must have at least one gamete from the intending couple, it stated.
This means if both the partners have medical problems or are unable to have their own gametes they cannot opt for surrogacy.
"Single women (widow or divorcee) undergoing surrogacy must use self-eggs and donor sperm to avail surrogacy procedures," the notification read.
The amendment came after the Supreme Court last year received petitions from women across the country after it allowed a woman with a rare congenital disorder to avail surrogacy with a donor egg.
The Centre had in March 2023 issued a notification banning donor gametes for couples intending to undergo surrogacy.

Also Read

'Not like western countries, need to save institution of marriage', says SC

Fertility care needs financial planning: What to do for insurance, funding

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

M&M extends maternity leave policy to cover adoption, surrogacy

Preventive online health checkups rise 50% in India: Simpl Checkout Scan

'Govt implementing largest digital programme for TB surveillance'

Understanding Dermatomyositis, the disease that claimed Dangal star's life

PM Modi inaugrates Aiims Jammu, says people can now get treatment in state

PM Modi to inaugurate six new Aiims across India in next six days

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Surrogacy Bill medical costs healthcare technologies fertility issues pregnancy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon