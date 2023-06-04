close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP govt withdraws injections from hospitals, orders probe after reaction

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the withdrawal of injections of a particular batch number from all hospitals where they had been supplied

IANS
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 4 (AINS) The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the withdrawal of injections of a particular batch number from all hospitals where they had been supplied.

This comes two days after 16 out of 50 women developed fever and shivering when the two antibiotic and one calcium injections were administered to them in the maternity ward of district women hospital here on Friday night.

 

The state government has sought a detailed report regarding the reaction of these injections.

 

Meanwhile, chief superintendent of district women hospital, Dr Jai Kumar, has constituted a three-member team to probe the cause of reactions.

Also Read

UP govt to set up training centres across state for roadways drivers

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

Home Ministry gives NOC for name change of 2 places in Uttar Pradesh

Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people

Study finds young adulthood window best to treat schizophrenia, autism

Wadhwani AI Showcases solutions for Healthcare at 3rd G20 HWG meet

Multi-cancer blood test shows promise of quicker diagnosis in UK: NHS

Covid-19 survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

 

Drug inspector Jai Singh confirmed that the vials of particular batches supplied by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited had been sent for tests.

 

He said the exercise for the withdrawal of these injections from various hospitals had begun. Dr Kumar confirmed that use of Amoxicillin injection acid batch number AB_193009, Gentamicin injection batch number UT 32 and use of Metoclopramide batch number MT 12249 had been put on hold in all district hospitals of the state.

 

Chief medical officer, Gorakhpur, Dr Ashutosh Dubey said all the women, who had complained of shivering and vomiting and hay fever, were now stable.

 

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh health news

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing
2 min read

Study finds young adulthood window best to treat schizophrenia, autism

Schizophrenia
2 min read

Wadhwani AI Showcases solutions for Healthcare at 3rd G20 HWG meet

G20
2 min read

Most Popular

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

narendra modi
3 min read

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon