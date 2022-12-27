JUST IN
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi to discuss the ESZ issue
Complaint against Pragya Thakur over derogatory speech against minorities
Maharashtra minister abuses, beats 2 men in viral video; NCP demands action
MP Congress wants treason case against Pragya Thakur; BJP defends her
People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur
Congress invites Akhilesh, Mayawati to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
2023 polls will be as much of a test for Opposition parties as for BJP
A question of transitivity: Why predicting electoral outcomes is hazardous
New parties came to Gujarat, were wiped out: Amit Shah taunts AAP
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra speeches are creating tremors: Stalin
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi to discuss the ESZ issue
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Home Ministry gives NOC for name change of 2 places in Uttar Pradesh

The Union Home Ministry has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, officials said on Tuesday

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Home Ministry | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Union Home Ministry has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, officials said on Tuesday.

The 'no-objection' certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council 'Mundera Baazar' in Gorakhpur district to 'Chauri-Chaura' and that of 'Telia Afghan' village in Deoria district to 'Telia Shukla', an official said.

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned.

It gives a 'no-objection' certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and the Survey of India, another official said.

For changing the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed.

Renaming of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 14:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU