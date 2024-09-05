Business Standard
Uttar Pradesh generates 1 in 4 tokens under NHA's digital OPD scheme

Scheme a mixed bag as TN, Kerala record less than 10,000 digital OPD tokens till now

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh also has 15 of the top 25 healthcare facilities/hospitals in terms of recording the highest OPD registrations, followed by five in Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Of the over 47 million digital out-patient department (OPD) registrations under the National Health Authority’s (NHA’s) ‘scan and share’ service in the last two years, 12.4 million OPD tokens were generated by Uttar Pradesh alone.
The performance of states, however, presents a mixed bag, with big southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala showing less than 10,000 digital OPD registrations.
The ‘scan and share’ service provides patients with the option to scan QR codes placed at the OPD registration counters and share their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number for instant registration and token generation.
 

“This helps patients to avoid long lines for OPD treatment, thus cutting the waiting time,” an official in the know said.
Data from the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) dashboard on September 5 reveals that while UP tops the list of digital OPD token generations, Andhra Pradesh takes the second spot with 8.1 million tokens, followed by Bihar with 5.7 million tokens.
At the bottom of the list is Tamil Nadu with only 949 OPD tokens issued till now, followed by Himachal Pradesh (1,365 tokens), Goa (2,381 tokens), and Kerala (7,983 tokens).
According to the data, Uttar Pradesh also has 15 of the top 25 healthcare facilities/hospitals in terms of recording the highest OPD registrations, followed by five in Andhra Pradesh.
The data also shows that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, recorded the most registrations by a centre under the digital OPD service, with more than two million tokens being generated by the hospital till now.
The scan and share service is currently available at 11,700 healthcare facilities in 591 districts across 35 states and union territories, except for Nagaland.
Commenting on the future of the service, official sources said while the service is also available for cutting lines at pharmacies, it will be extended to avail of hospitals' laboratory services as well.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

