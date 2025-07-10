Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Could a special vitamin D3 boost ease core autism symptoms in children?

Could a special vitamin D3 boost ease core autism symptoms in children?

A new study finds that nano-form vitamin D3 significantly improves language, behaviour, and social skills in children aged 3-6 diagnosed with autism

autism

A specialised vitamin D3 nanoemulsion significantly improved core autism symptoms in children. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A novel nanoemulsion form of vitamin D3 has shown notable improvements in core autism symptoms such as language development, social IQ, and adaptive behaviour in children aged 3 to 6 years diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
 
While standard vitamin D3 supplements increased blood levels without affecting behaviour, the nanoemulsion version — a next-generation supplement — delivered measurable clinical benefits over six months. The findings are detailed in a peer-reviewed study titled “Improved core manifestations of autism following supplementation with vitamin D3-loaded nanoemulsion”, published in Nutrients.

What is autism pectrum disorder (ASD)?

Autism spectrum disorder is a complex neurodevelopmental condition affecting how individuals communicate, interact, and behave. It usually manifests in early childhood and can range from mild to severe.
 
 
According to the World Health Organization, about 1 in 100 children globally has autism. A 2024 paper in Indian Pediatrics estimated that approximately 1 in 68 Indian children are affected.

Why is vitamin D3 important for children with autism?

Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is a fat-soluble vitamin produced naturally when skin is exposed to sunlight. It is essential for calcium regulation and bone health, but it also plays a role in brain development and immune system function.

The study highlighted that many children with autism have lower-than-normal vitamin D3 levels. Previous research on supplementation yielded inconsistent behavioural results — until now.

What makes the nanoemulsion form different?

The clinical trial involved 80 children diagnosed with ASD, split into two groups. One received standard vitamin D3; the other, a nanoemulsion formulation — an ultra-fine oil-and-water mix designed for superior absorption.
 
After six months, only the nanoemulsion group showed: 
  • Significantly higher vitamin D3 levels 
  • Reduced autism severity 
  • Improvements in social and adaptive behaviours
  • Enhanced receptive and expressive language skills
 
Researchers noted that nanoemulsions improve bioavailability, allowing nutrients to be absorbed more efficiently into the bloodstream than conventional supplements.

Could this be a breakthrough in autism care?

According to the authors, nanoemulsion technology may become a promising, non-invasive intervention for managing neurodevelopmental disorders like autism. However, they caution that larger studies with longer follow-ups are necessary to confirm these benefits.

Should parents consider D3 nanoemulsions for autistic children?

Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Veda Clinic, Delhi, and Fortis Shalimar Bagh, said the findings are encouraging, but families must proceed with guidance.
 
“Vitamin D is vital for brain development and function — including neuroprotection, neurotransmission, and cognition,” he said. “But before changing any supplement routine, parents should consult a developmental specialist and test vitamin D levels. Personalised care is crucial.”

How should vitamin D3 be integrated into autism care?

While promising, vitamin D3 is not a standalone cure. Experts stress that it should be integrated into a comprehensive, individualised care plan that may include: 
  • Behavioural therapy 
  • Speech and occupational therapy 
  • Special education support
  • Nutritional and family counselling
 
This holistic approach ensures children with ASD receive well-rounded care tailored to their developmental needs. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Topics : Health with BS

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

