Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Independence Day: Stretch, stay active, gift yourself freedom from aches

Independence Day: Stretch, stay active, gift yourself freedom from aches

This Independence Day, reclaim your freedom from pain; walk, stretch, and move daily to keep joints strong, posture healthy, and your body full of energy

walking

Celebrate freedom with every step toward a pain-free, active life. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, it’s worth remembering that freedom is also about the ability to move without pain or limitation. Aches, stiffness, and fatigue can erode our mobility long before we notice. However, simple, consistent habits can protect joints, strengthen muscles, and help us enjoy every step with ease.
 
Here are some doctor-backed ways to protect your mobility and live pain-free:

1. Protect your knees early

Many people develop early cartilage damage in their 30s without symptoms, according to Dr Sandeep Chauhan, senior consultant, orthopaedics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding high-impact strain, and strengthening thigh muscles can reduce the risk of future knee pain.
 

2. Follow the 2-per-20 rule for blood sugar and stiffness

A meta-analysis published in Sports Medicine titled The Acute Effects of Interrupting Prolonged Sitting Time in Adults with Standing and Light-Intensity Walking on Biomarkers of Cardiometabolic Health in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis found that light walking for even 2–5 minutes every 20–30 minutes significantly reduced postprandial (after-meal) blood glucose and insulin levels compared to prolonged sitting.walking for two minutes after every 20 minutes of sitting in your office. This not only improves insulin sensitivity but also prevents stiffness from long hours at a desk.

3. Fix your posture before it fixes you

Long hours at a desk can lead to poor spine alignment, warned Dr Sushanth B Mummigatti, Consultant Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Goa. Adjust your chair and screen height, keep your feet flat, and take frequent breaks to stretch your back and shoulders.

Also Read

fact check, ageing

15 myths about ageing that could change how you see your future health

Medication, yoga, sunrise

This Independence Day, free yourself of stress with these simple techniques

crp test

This simple test can help spot silent inflammation linked to heart disease

Japanese Interval walking

This Japanese walking technique can make you fit without punishing joints

Affirmations, mental health

Can positive affirmations rewire your brain? Here's what doctors say

4. Walk your way to pain-free living

A study published in JAMA Network Open titled 'Volume and Intensity of Walking and Risk of Chronic Low Back Pain', found that walking for 100 minutes daily can significantly reduce the risk of chronic low back pain. Even if you cannot hit 10,000 steps, consistent walking supports cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and boosts mood.

5. Use yoga to undo desk damage

Simple desk-friendly yoga stretches, especially for wrists, neck, and back, can relieve tension and prevent repetitive strain injuries, said Dr Umashankar Kaushik, Assistant Professor in Yoga Shastra at Mumbai-based K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies. Incorporating short yoga sessions into your workday improves posture, flexibility, and mental calm.

6. Stretch at work to keep moving well

From seated spinal twists to shoulder rolls, regular desk stretches improve circulation and ease tightness. These micro-breaks, as experts note, help maintain joint health and make sitting for long hours less harmful.
 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Sunscreen pills add support, but SPF creams remain your first defense (Photo: AdobeStock)

Can sunscreen pills replace your cream? Here's what dermatologists say

Kids, family, parents, love

Kinder kids more likely to eat fruits, veggies as teens, study finds

Rajinikanth

Diet, workout, mindset that keep 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth energetic at 74

Mounjaro KwikPen

Mounjaro KwikPen by Lilly debuts in India at ₹14,000 for diabetes, obesity

Ambulance

Green corridors: Vital lifelines speeding organs to save precious lives

Topics : Independence Day Health with BS BS Web Reports Fitness care Joint pain health news Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon