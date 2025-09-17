Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Is your gymwear giving you a rash? It's more common than you think

Is your gymwear giving you a rash? It's more common than you think

Tight synthetics, sweat and chemicals in gymwear can trigger textile dermatitis, a skin allergy more common than most people realise, warn dermatologists

synthetic fabric allergy

Gym Rashes or Infections: Synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon can trap sweat and chemicals, often triggering skin irritation and rashes, say dermatologists. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You love your crisp office shirts and stretchy gym wear, but have you ever wondered why that itch or rash shows up soon after wearing them? It is easy to blame the heat or your “sensitive skin,” but dermatologists say the real culprit may be your clothes themselves.
 
A common condition, textile dermatitis, is the cause of this rash. Here's everything you should know about it:
 

What is textile dermatitis, and how is it different from other skin allergies?

 
Textile dermatitis is a form of contact dermatitis, but unlike rashes caused by jewellery, soaps, or cosmetics, this one is linked to fabrics or the chemicals used to treat them.
 
Dr Ajit Kumar, Consultant Dermatologist at Ramakrishna CARE Hospitals, Udupi, explains: “It usually shows up as redness, itching, bumps, or scaly patches on areas where clothing rubs the most, like the neck, armpits, waistline, or behind the knees. A tell-tale sign is that the rash worsens with heat or sweat and clears up when you stop wearing those particular clothes.”
 
Dr Nimesh D Mehta, Dermatologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, adds: “The condition typically spares body parts not covered by clothes. Patients may mistake it for heat rash or fungal infection, but the rash often returns with the same clothes. In chronic cases, it can even cause thickening of the skin.”  ALSO READ: Cannabis use may quadruple diabetes risk within five years, warns study 

Also Read

cannabis increases diabetes risk

Cannabis use may quadruple diabetes risk within five years, warns study

child stunting - smoking risk

Children with parents who smoke face higher risk of stunting: WHO

leg lengthening surgery

Rise of limb-lengthening: Why adults are willing to risk extreme pain, debt

no smoking, tobacco risks

It's not just cancer: Smoking may trigger all types of type-2 diabetes

plastics in arteries

Tiny plastics in arteries might heighten heart attack risk, experts warn

How do synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon irritate skin?

 
The irritation often stems not just from the fabric itself but the chemicals used during manufacturing. Polyester, nylon, and spandex trap heat and moisture, weakening the skin barrier. Tight-fitting garments like leggings or sports bras also increase friction.
 
Chemical treatments — including wrinkle-resistant resins, disperse or azo dyes (especially red, blue, and black), waterproofing agents, and flame retardants — can trigger allergic reactions. Some residues may linger for years and still affect sensitive skin.
 

Who is more prone to developing textile dermatitis?

 
  • Genetics and skin conditions: Those with eczema, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis are more susceptible due to weaker skin barriers.
  • Climate: In hot, humid areas like India, sweat can leach dyes and chemicals from fabrics onto the skin.
  • Friction zones: Areas like the waist, inner thighs, and armpits are more affected.
  • Demographics: Women and children are especially vulnerable due to tight-fitting synthetics and thinner skin, respectively.
 

What should you look for when buying safer clothes?

 
  • Choose light-coloured, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo blends.
  • Opt for loose fits instead of tight synthetics to reduce friction.
  • Avoid labels like “wrinkle-free”, “flame-resistant”, or “waterproof”, which signal chemical treatments.
  • Look for certification marks such as OEKO-TEX® Standard 100.
  • Stick to plain cotton undergarments and nightwear for prolonged contact comfort.
 

Should you always wash new clothes before wearing them?

 
Yes. Doctors advise washing all new clothes—especially synthetics—two to three times to remove residual dyes and preservatives. Use fragrance-free, mild detergents and rinse thoroughly. Wash new garments separately to prevent colour bleed.
 

What skincare can help prevent or reduce symptoms?

 
  • Moisturise daily with fragrance-free creams rich in ceramides or petroleum jelly.
  • Use syndet cleansers instead of harsh soaps.
  • Apply a barrier cream on high-friction zones before wearing tight clothes.
  • For flare-ups, dermatologists may prescribe low-potency corticosteroids or non-steroidal creams like tacrolimus.
 

Are there textile safety rules for India?

 
  • Globally, Europe’s REACH laws and the OEKO-TEX label offer fabric safety assurances.
  • In the US, children’s clothing chemicals are regulated.
  • In India, BIS does restrict some dyes and formaldehyde levels, but enforcement is weak and imported clothing often slips through the cracks.
 

What innovations could make clothing safer?

 
  • Bio-based resins and enzyme treatments to replace harsh chemicals
  • Low-impact or natural dyeing methods
  • Breathable, moisture-wicking synthetics
  • Nanotechnology-based coatings with fewer irritants
  • Transparent chemical labelling to help informed shopping
 
For those frequently wearing office attire, polyester formals, or gym-ready athleisure, textile dermatitis is a common issue. But the solution isn’t to eliminate synthetic fabrics entirely. With smarter clothing choices, a few washes before first use, and consistent skincare, you can maintain a stylish wardrobe without compromising your skin’s health.
     

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

exercise and cancer

What can slow breast cancer cell growth? 30-minute workout, say scientists

ageing parents, adult children, caregiving tips, family dynamics

Ageing parents, adult kids: How to grow together without burning out

toxic airplane fumes, aircraft cabin air quality

Toxic fumes in aircraft cabins? WSJ finds link to brain fog, rising illness

coffee and antibiotics link

Can coffee interfere with antibiotics? New study reveals a possible link

mental health issues women

More women live with depression and anxiety than men, shows WHO data

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Synthetic Textiles dermatology skin problems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon