Canada offers relief to temporary residents hit by disasters: Key Details

Canada’s immigration department has announced relief measures for temporary residents affected by natural disasters, helping people affected by evacuation orders, loss of housing and disruption of academic or work schedules.

The measures will help international students, foreign workers and visitors who face disruptions due to wildfires, floods, hurricanes or earthquakes, said Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the measures earlier this month.

What the new policy allows

The measures came into effect on April 1, offering affected temporary residents flexibility to maintain or regain their legal status in Canada.

Key relaxations include:

Replacement of lost or damaged immigration documents such as study permits, work permits and visitor records.

Permission to apply for restoration or extension of status even beyond the standard 90-day deadline.

A longer window of up to six months from the date of being affected by a disaster to regularise their status.

The policy applies to those who held a valid temporary resident status at the time of the disaster and were directly impacted by it.

Who is covered and for how long

The relief measures will be available until November 30, 2028. They apply to disasters occurring in Canada between April 1, 2026, and November 30, 2028.

IRCC has clarified that applicants must submit proof showing they were directly affected. This could include evacuation notices, insurance claims, or official declarations issued by local authorities.

However, standard application fees for restoring status or renewing permits will continue to apply.

Why this matters

Indian nationals account for one of the largest groups of temporary residents in Canada. Many of them live in regions prone to climate-related disruptions, including British Columbia and Alberta.

Natural disasters in recent years have led to evacuation orders, loss of housing and disruption of academic or work schedules. In such situations, many temporary residents struggle to meet immigration deadlines or maintain valid documentation, news reports said.

The six-month relaxation window is expected to offer practical relief by giving affected individuals more time to gather documents and file applications after stabilising their situation.

What applicants should consider

While the policy offers flexibility, IRCC has emphasised that applicants must act promptly and maintain proper records. Key points to note include:

Apply as soon as circumstances allow after the disaster

Retain documentary evidence of being affected

Ensure applications are complete to avoid further delays

For residents navigating complex cases, consulting a regulated immigration professional or reaching out to IRCC directly may help in understanding eligibility and documentation requirements.