Missed H-1B visa FY2027 lottery? 8 US visa pathways you can consider

Didn’t get picked in the H-1B visa lottery for FY 2027? It may feel like the end of the road, but several other visa routes and legal options remain available for those looking to stay in the United States.

In recent days, several Reddit users shared their frustration, saying this was their last chance to remain in the country. With a shift towards a wage-level-based selection system and tighter scrutiny by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), even strong applications are no longer guaranteed selection.

“Applicants can now consider options like the L-1 intracompany transfer visa, O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability, TN visa for Canadians and Mexicans, and the E-2 investor visa,” said Varun Singh, Managing Director at XIPHIAS Immigration, speaking to Business Standard. “Other possibilities include H-3 training visas, the F-1 student visa with OPT extensions, cap-exempt H-1Bs, and green card sponsorship through EB-2 or EB-3 routes.”

In a blog post, immigration attorney Felipe Jimenez outlined eight alternative pathways for those not selected in the lottery.

What are the main alternatives?

1. Cap-exempt H-1B

2. Change to F-1 visa

3. F-1 STEM OPT extension

4. O-1 visa

5. L-1 visa

6. TN visa for Canadians and Mexicans

7. E-2 visa

8. Day 1 CPT programme

Cap-exempt H-1B: Who qualifies?

The recently concluded lottery applies only to the H-1B cap. Certain employers are exempt from this limit.

These include:

• Universities and higher education institutions

• Non-profit entities affiliated with universities

• Non-profit research organisations

• Government research organisations

Jobs with these organisations are not subject to the annual 85,000 visa cap.

Changing to an F-1 visa: Can studying buy time?

Returning to education can provide a legal pathway to stay in the US. Switching to an F-1 student visa allows individuals to continue studying while gaining access to Optional Practical Training (OPT) and its extensions.

F-1 STEM OPT extension: Who can apply?

Students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can extend their work authorisation.

Duration: 24-month extension after initial OPT

Eligibility: Must study at a SEVP-approved school and be enrolled full-time

Costs include:

SEVIS fee: $350

DS-160: $185

Day 1 CPT programme: What to watch out for?

The Day 1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT) programme allows international students on F-1 visas to begin working from the first day of their course.

However, this option comes with risks.

Jimenez warned that using such programmes without proper due diligence may lead to visa issues later if USCIS questions their legitimacy.

O-1 visa: For top talent

The O-1 visa is designed for individuals with recognised achievements in fields such as science, education, business, athletics or the arts.

Eligibility: Sustained national or international acclaim

Costs include:

Form I-129: $1,055 (or $530 for small firms and non-profits)

DS-160 fee: $190

L-1 visa: For company transfers

The L-1 visa allows multinational companies to transfer employees to their US offices.

Eligibility: Must have worked for the company abroad for at least one continuous year in the past three years

Costs include:

Form I-129: $460

Anti-fraud fee: $500

Premium processing (optional): $2,805

Visa application (DS-160): $190

TN visa: Limited to certain nationalities

The TN visa, under the NAFTA framework, allows Canadian and Mexican citizens to work in the US in specific professional roles.

It offers:

• No lottery requirement

• Faster processing

• Direct application at the border for Canadians

However, it does not provide a pathway to permanent residency.

E-2 visa: Investment route with limits

The E-2 visa is available to nationals of treaty countries who invest in a US business.

India is not on the treaty list. However, Indian nationals with citizenship of an eligible country may apply.

Eligibility: Must invest a substantial amount and control at least 50% of the enterprise

Costs include:

Form I-129: $460

DS-160: $205

USCIS also closely examines the source of funds for this visa.

What should applicants consider next?

“Not being selected in the H-1B lottery is frustrating, but it is also common. The reality is that the immigration system in 2026 requires flexibility, strategy, and proactive planning,” said Felipe Jimenez.

He added that the best path forward depends on individual circumstances.

These include:

• Your current status

• Your employer’s structure

• Your long-term immigration goals

“In many cases, a combination of short-term and long-term strategies is necessary,” he said.