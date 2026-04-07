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Home / Immigration / Missed H-1B visa FY2027 lottery? 8 US visa pathways you can consider

Missed H-1B visa FY2027 lottery? 8 US visa pathways you can consider

Not selected in the H-1B lottery? From O-1 to F-1 routes, here are legal pathways that can still help you stay and work in the US

US visa, US immigration, green card

US visa. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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Didn’t get picked in the H-1B visa lottery for FY 2027? It may feel like the end of the road, but several other visa routes and legal options remain available for those looking to stay in the United States.
 
In recent days, several Reddit users shared their frustration, saying this was their last chance to remain in the country. With a shift towards a wage-level-based selection system and tighter scrutiny by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), even strong applications are no longer guaranteed selection.
 
“Applicants can now consider options like the L-1 intracompany transfer visa, O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability, TN visa for Canadians and Mexicans, and the E-2 investor visa,” said Varun Singh, Managing Director at XIPHIAS Immigration, speaking to Business Standard. “Other possibilities include H-3 training visas, the F-1 student visa with OPT extensions, cap-exempt H-1Bs, and green card sponsorship through EB-2 or EB-3 routes.”
   
In a blog post, immigration attorney Felipe Jimenez outlined eight alternative pathways for those not selected in the lottery.
 
What are the main alternatives?

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1. Cap-exempt H-1B
2. Change to F-1 visa
3. F-1 STEM OPT extension
4. O-1 visa
5. L-1 visa
6. TN visa for Canadians and Mexicans
7. E-2 visa
8. Day 1 CPT programme
 
Cap-exempt H-1B: Who qualifies?
 
The recently concluded lottery applies only to the H-1B cap. Certain employers are exempt from this limit.
 
These include:
 
• Universities and higher education institutions
• Non-profit entities affiliated with universities
• Non-profit research organisations
• Government research organisations
 
Jobs with these organisations are not subject to the annual 85,000 visa cap.
 
Changing to an F-1 visa: Can studying buy time?
 
Returning to education can provide a legal pathway to stay in the US. Switching to an F-1 student visa allows individuals to continue studying while gaining access to Optional Practical Training (OPT) and its extensions.
 
F-1 STEM OPT extension: Who can apply?
 
Students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can extend their work authorisation.
 
Duration: 24-month extension after initial OPT
Eligibility: Must study at a SEVP-approved school and be enrolled full-time
 
Costs include:
 
SEVIS fee: $350
DS-160: $185
 
Day 1 CPT programme: What to watch out for?
 
The Day 1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT) programme allows international students on F-1 visas to begin working from the first day of their course.
 
However, this option comes with risks.
 
Jimenez warned that using such programmes without proper due diligence may lead to visa issues later if USCIS questions their legitimacy.
 
O-1 visa: For top talent
 
The O-1 visa is designed for individuals with recognised achievements in fields such as science, education, business, athletics or the arts.
 
Eligibility: Sustained national or international acclaim
 
Costs include:
 
Form I-129: $1,055 (or $530 for small firms and non-profits)
DS-160 fee: $190
 
L-1 visa: For company transfers
 
The L-1 visa allows multinational companies to transfer employees to their US offices.
 
Eligibility: Must have worked for the company abroad for at least one continuous year in the past three years
 
Costs include:
 
Form I-129: $460
Anti-fraud fee: $500
Premium processing (optional): $2,805
Visa application (DS-160): $190
 
TN visa: Limited to certain nationalities
 
The TN visa, under the NAFTA framework, allows Canadian and Mexican citizens to work in the US in specific professional roles.
 
It offers:
 
• No lottery requirement
• Faster processing
• Direct application at the border for Canadians
 
However, it does not provide a pathway to permanent residency.
 
E-2 visa: Investment route with limits
 
The E-2 visa is available to nationals of treaty countries who invest in a US business.
 
India is not on the treaty list. However, Indian nationals with citizenship of an eligible country may apply.
 
Eligibility: Must invest a substantial amount and control at least 50% of the enterprise
 
Costs include:
 
Form I-129: $460
DS-160: $205
 
USCIS also closely examines the source of funds for this visa.
 
What should applicants consider next?
 
“Not being selected in the H-1B lottery is frustrating, but it is also common. The reality is that the immigration system in 2026 requires flexibility, strategy, and proactive planning,” said Felipe Jimenez.
 
He added that the best path forward depends on individual circumstances.
 
These include:
 
• Your current status
• Your employer’s structure
• Your long-term immigration goals
 
“In many cases, a combination of short-term and long-term strategies is necessary,” he said.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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