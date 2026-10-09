Australian Opposition vows biggest immigration cut: What the plan proposes

Australia’s Conservative Opposition has proposed cutting temporary visas by 650,000 over four years, capping international student commencements at 240,000 and abolishing the Temporary Graduate visa programme, potentially limiting post-study work options for students.

According to Reuters, the Liberal-National Coalition announced the proposals under Opposition leader Angus Taylor on October 6. The coalition has described the plan as the biggest immigration cut in Australia’s history, arguing that lower migration would ease pressure on housing, public infrastructure and essential services.

The proposals come amid growing concerns over housing shortages and the cost of living, with immigration becoming a major political issue in Australia.

What does Australia’s Opposition plan to change?

According to Reuters’ report on the coalition’s announcement, the proposed measures include reducing net overseas migration to 100,000 a year for the first two years of a coalition government, before raising the target to 130,000 in the third year and 160,000 in the fourth year.

Net overseas migration is the difference between the number of people arriving in a country and those leaving it over a given period. It is different from the total number of visas issued.

The other proposed changes include

Temporary visas: Reduce the number by around 650,000 over four years.

International students: Limit student commencements to 240,000.

Post-study work: Abolish the Temporary Graduate visa programme, which allows eligible international graduates to remain in Australia temporarily after completing their studies.

Humanitarian visas: Reduce annual places by half, from 20,000 to 10,000.

Skilled workers: Increase temporary skilled visas by 100,000 and clear a backlog of construction worker visa applications.

Reuters reported that Taylor said the lower migration targets would reduce pressure on roads, schools, infrastructure and housing. The coalition has also argued that Australia's migration system should place greater emphasis on skilled workers.

How could the proposal affect Indian students?

The proposed student cap and the plan to abolish the Temporary Graduate visa programme are particularly relevant to Indian students considering Australia.

Under the current system, eligible international graduates can apply for a Temporary Graduate visa, also known as the subclass 485 visa, subject to the applicable conditions. The visa allows them to remain in Australia temporarily after completing an eligible qualification and gain work experience.

If the coalition’s proposal is implemented, Indian students could have fewer opportunities to remain and work in Australia after graduation. This could affect those who plan to recover their education costs through employment or use Australian work experience to explore longer-term migration options.

The proposed cap of 240,000 student commencements could also increase competition for places, depending on how the limit is implemented.

However, these are proposed changes. The coalition's announcement does not mean that the existing graduate visa programme has already been abolished or that current student visa conditions have changed.

Will skilled workers have better opportunities?

The coalition has said it wants to prioritise skilled migration while reducing other forms of temporary migration.

According to Reuters, the Opposition plans to increase temporary skilled visas by 100,000 and address a backlog of construction worker visa applications. This suggests that the proposed reductions would not affect every visa category equally.

However, higher skilled visa numbers would not guarantee employment or visa approval. Applicants would still need to satisfy the relevant eligibility conditions, which may include qualifications, occupation requirements and employer sponsorship.

Indian professionals should therefore assess their individual eligibility rather than assume that the proposed increase would automatically make migration easier.

How does the plan compare with the government's approach?

Reuters reported that the coalition's proposal goes beyond the Labor government's migration target, which aims to bring annual net overseas migration down to around 225,000 by 2027-28.

Migration rose after Australia reopened its borders in February 2022 following pandemic-related restrictions. International students, temporary workers and backpackers contributed to the increase. According to figures cited by Reuters, net overseas migration stood at 306,000 in the year to June 30, 2025.

The announcement also comes amid pressure from the anti-immigration One Nation party, which has proposed reducing temporary migration by 750,000 over three years, Reuters reported.

What should Indian applicants do now?

The coalition's plan remains an Opposition proposal. Reuters reported that Australia's next general election is not due until 2028.

Students planning to study in Australia should check the visa conditions currently in force, post-study work eligibility and course requirements before committing to tuition fees and other expenses. They should also consider whether their financial plans remain viable if post-study employment opportunities become more limited.

Skilled workers should continue to assess their eligibility under existing visa pathways and monitor formal announcements from the Australian government.

For now, the proposal signals the possibility of tighter migration rules, particularly for temporary residents and international students. Its actual impact will depend on whether the coalition forms government and how it translates its commitments into legislation and visa regulations.