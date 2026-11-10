Brazil opens temporary work route for foreign 'mega-event' workers: Details

Brazil has created a special residence pathway for foreign workers hired to prepare and manage large international events, offering opportunities to professionals in event management, construction, hospitality, security and technology.

The measure, introduced in September, allows eligible foreign nationals to obtain temporary residence authorisation for work connected with qualifying “mega-events”. It is particularly relevant for professionals who could be recruited for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, which Brazil is scheduled to host. However, the provision is not limited to the football tournament and covers other international events that meet the prescribed conditions.

The framework is governed by Interministerial Ordinance MJSP/MRE/MTE No. 68, dated September 15, 2026, and published in Brazil's Official Gazette on September 17, 2026. It was jointly issued by the country's ministries of Justice and Public Security, Foreign Affairs, and Labour and Employment.

What qualifies as a mega-event?

The ordinance lays down specific conditions for an event to qualify under the new immigration framework. It must have significant international reach, which could be established through the backing of a recognised international organisation such as FIFA, the International Olympic Committee or the United Nations, or participation from several countries accompanied by extensive international media coverage.

The event must also meet at least one of the prescribed attendance thresholds. These include attracting 50,000 or more participants or visitors, or recording a total footfall exceeding 500,000 people during the event.

Eligible events can be sporting, cultural, religious, scientific, environmental or a combination of these activities.

Another important condition is the scale of preparation required. The event must involve exceptional arrangements, dedicated infrastructure and logistical support, including the temporary recruitment of foreign workers for activities directly connected with its organisation and execution.

Two categories of foreign workers covered

The ordinance provides two routes for foreign nationals, depending on the nature of their engagement.

1. Workers employed by Brazilian organisations

Foreign nationals hired by a Brazilian company or organisation under a fixed-term employment contract can apply for residence authorisation if their work is directly connected with the mega-event.

This category could cover professionals involved in construction, infrastructure development, hospitality, security, translation, technology and other event-related operations.

The residence authorisation is generally linked to the duration of the employment contract. It can extend up to 24 months, subject to the condition that the worker's stay does not continue beyond six months after the event concludes.

2. Technical assistance professionals

The second category covers foreign specialists brought in to provide temporary technical services.

These could include professionals responsible for installing, operating, maintaining or supporting equipment, systems and technologies required for the event.

Under this route, residence authorisation can be granted for up to one year, with the possibility of a further one-year extension. However, the authorisation remains subject to the limit of six months beyond the conclusion of the event.

How can foreign workers apply?

Applications must be submitted through Brazil’s MigranteWeb online portal by the event organiser or an authorised third party.

For applications involving foreign nationals employed under fixed-term contracts, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security is required to process complete applications within 10 working days.

The shorter processing timeline is intended to help employers bring in overseas professionals within the limited preparation periods associated with large international events.

However, the authorisation is not a general work permit for anyone seeking employment in Brazil. Applicants must have an eligible engagement connected with a qualifying mega-event and meet the relevant immigration requirements.

What does this mean for Indian professionals?

The framework could create temporary overseas work opportunities for Indian professionals with experience in construction, engineering, event management, hospitality, security, translation and information technology.

Indian technical specialists may also find opportunities if Brazilian organisers or contractors require overseas expertise to install, operate or maintain specialised equipment and systems.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 could be one of the major events generating demand for such workers. However, opportunities will depend on recruitment by Brazilian employers, contractors and event organisers.

For Indian applicants, the distinction between the two categories is important. Those hired directly by Brazilian entities would fall under the employment-linked route, while specialists brought in for technical assistance would be covered by the separate provision.

The September 2026 ordinance therefore provides a structured route for temporary foreign recruitment linked to large international events. It does not, however, offer an automatic route to permanent residence or unrestricted employment in Brazil. Workers will need to ensure that their engagement, duration of stay and activities remain within the conditions of the authorisation.