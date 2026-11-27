Social media platform X has introduced parental controls for teenage accounts, allowing parents and guardians to monitor screen time, approve new followers and restrict content recommendations. However, the new features come with a limitation that teenagers must agree to link their accounts with those of their parents before supervision can begin.

The announcement, made by X's official Safety account, marks the platform's introduction of dedicated parental supervision tools. The features are designed for users aged 13 to 17 and give parents some control over their children's activity without granting them access to private conversations or browsing histories.

How will X's parental controls work?

Parents and guardians can link their accounts with those of their teenagers through an invitation. The teenager must accept the request before the parental controls can be activated. The invitation remains valid for 72 hours.

Once the accounts are linked, parents can view how much time their teenager has spent on X over the previous seven days and set daily screen-time limits. They can also restrict access to certain features and manage aspects of their children's interactions on the platform.

X allows parents to require approval before new accounts can follow their teenagers. Enabling this option also makes the teenager's account private.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp partners with Jio, Verizon, more to bring travel eSIM data plans Parents can additionally restrict recommendations and videos in the For You feed to accounts their teenagers already follow. They can filter content by blocking specific words and switch off the display of sensitive media.

Parents can restrict DMs, but cannot read private messages

The new controls allow parents to decide who can send direct messages to their teenagers. They can also see which accounts their children have exchanged one-to-one messages with.

ALSO READ: Apple removes Chinese AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns However, parents will not be able to read the actual conversations. They will also not have access to their teenagers' search or viewing histories, or be able to post on their behalf or take control of their accounts.

Teenagers can refuse parental supervision

One of the key limitations of the new feature is that parents cannot activate supervision without their teenagers' consent.

The teenager must accept the invitation sent by the parent before the accounts can be linked. This gives teenagers the option to decline parental supervision, even if their parents want to enable the controls.

A parent can supervise up to five teenage accounts, while each teenager can be linked to only one parent or guardian.

What happens when teenagers turn 18?

The parental supervision arrangement is intended for users aged 13 to 17. The supervision link automatically ends when the teenager turns 18.