Canada immigration: 421 foreigners invited to apply for permanent residency

Do you want to live and work in Canada? The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has held its second Express Entry draw of the month, inviting 421 candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to apply for permanent residency. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required in this draw, held on April 28, 2025, was 727.
To qualify, candidates needed to have created an Express Entry profile before 5:11 pm, Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), on September 9, 2024.
Express Entry draws in 2025 so far:
April 28: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 421 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 727
April 14: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 825 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 764
March 21: French language proficiency draw invited 7,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 379
March 17: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 536 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 736
March 6: French language proficiency draw invited 4,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 410
March 3: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 725 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 667
February 19: French language proficiency draw invited 6,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 428
February 17: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 646 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 750
February 5: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 521
February 4: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 455 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 802
January 23: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 527
January 8: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 1,350 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 542
January 7: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 471 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 793
The April 28 draw comes just two weeks after the previous PNP round, which saw 825 invitations issued.
So far this year, Canada has sent out 31,929 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system.
Canada’s immigration plan for 2025
According to the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, the federal government expects to welcome 395,000 new permanent residents this year. Of these, 232,150 are expected to come through economic streams, which include the Express Entry system.
What happens after you receive an ITA
If you get an Invitation to Apply, you have 60 days to submit your complete application for permanent residence. Here's what you’ll need:
Valid passport or travel document
Birth certificate
Proof of work experience
Police clearance certificate
Results from an immigration medical exam
Proof of settlement funds
Photographs of yourself and family members you include in your application
You can include your spouse or common-law partner, dependent children, and their dependent children in your application. If approved, they too will receive permanent residence.
IRCC considers someone a dependent child if:
< They are under 22 and not married or in a common-law relationship
< They are 22 or older but have relied on parental financial support since before turning 22, due to a mental or physical condition
In addition to including dependents in Express Entry applications, Canadian citizens and permanent residents may also bring parents or grandparents through the Parents and Grandparents Program, or invite them via the Super Visa route.
Current Express Entry pool
As of April 14, 2025, the Express Entry pool included 244,282 profiles.
Breakdown by CRS score:
601–1200: 816
501–600: 19,782
451–500: 71,542
491–500: 12,093
481–490: 12,359
471–480: 16,215
461–470: 16,189
451–460: 14,686
401–450: 67,301
351–400: 53,479
301–350: 22,799
0–300: 8,563
Score bands with most growth
CRS ranges that saw noticeable increases:
461–470: +2,157 profiles
451–460: +1,750
401–450: +5,814
301–350: +1,496
0–300: +2,516
According to IRCC data, several profiles that previously fell in higher brackets likely dropped to the 461–470 range after changes such as the removal of points for arranged employment.
Job offers and eligibility
While job offers no longer add CRS points, they still play a role in eligibility for:
Federal Skilled Worker Program
Federal Skilled Trades Program
Some streams under Provincial Nominee Programs