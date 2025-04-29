Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Philippines launches digital nomad visa, joins likes of Thailand, Indonesia

Philippines launches digital nomad visa, joins likes of Thailand, Indonesia

The programme places the Philippines among a growing list of countries offering visas for remote workers

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

The Philippines has officially launched a Digital Nomad Visa (DNV) following the signing of Executive Order 86 by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The new visa scheme took effect on April 24, 2025.
 
The programme places the Philippines among a growing list of countries offering visas for remote workers, even as some parts of the world push for a return to traditional offices.
 
In Southeast Asia, other countries offering digital nomad visas include Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.
 
What the executive order covers
 
Executive Order 86 authorises the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to issue DNVs to non-immigrant foreigners who want to live temporarily in the Philippines while working remotely for employers or clients outside the country.
 

Although the Philippines had first introduced the concept in June 2023, the visa has only now been formally launched.
 
The Department of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with issuing detailed regulations within one month. It will work alongside the Department of Tourism and the Bureau of Immigration to roll out the visa smoothly.
 
Eligibility criteria for digital nomad visa applicants
 
To qualify for the Philippines' DNV, applicants must:
 
< Be at least 18 years old
< Provide proof of remote work using digital technology
< Show evidence of sufficient income earned outside the Philippines
< Have valid health insurance covering their stay
< Possess no criminal record
< Be nationals of countries that offer similar visas to Filipinos and have a Philippine Foreign Service Post (FSP)
< Not pose a threat to Philippine security
< Not engage in local employment
 
If an applicant’s country offers digital nomad visas to Filipinos but has no Philippine FSP, applications may be submitted in a neighbouring country where an FSP is present.
 
Government to monitor digital nomad entries closely
 
Malacañang Palace said on Monday that strict guidelines and monitoring will be enforced to prevent problems similar to those seen with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) sector.
 
The DFA, along with the Department of Justice, the Department of Tourism, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, has also been assigned to:
 
< Develop visa guidelines within 30 days of the order’s effectivity
< Maintain a database of all DNV holders, compliant with the Data Privacy Act of 2012
< Monitor and evaluate the visa programme's implementation
 
Visa duration and benefits
 
Successful applicants will receive:
 
< An initial visa valid for up to one year
< The option to renew for an additional year
< Multiple-entry privileges during the visa’s validity
 
The visa may be revoked if the holder:
 
< Engages in local employment
< Commits fraud or misrepresentation in the application
< Violates Philippine immigration laws
 
Philippines among fastest-growing hubs for remote workers
 
According to Nomad List, a platform tracking remote worker trends, the Philippines was ranked as the 7th fastest-growing remote work hub globally in 2023. This ranking was mentioned by the World Economic Forum last year.
 
As of 2025, more than 60 countries offer digital nomad visas or similar schemes worldwide.
 
Speaking at a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said, “Definitely, if we will have more tourists, we will definitely have more income, and it will definitely also benefit the country and the Filipino people.”
 
According to official data, tourism contributed 8.6 per cent to the country’s GDP in 2023. Authorities are hopeful that the DNV programme will help revitalise the sector by drawing in long-stay visitors who work remotely but spend locally.
 
e-Visa system introduced for Indian visitors
 
Earlier, the Philippines launched an electronic visa (e-Visa) system for Indian passport holders. Developed by the DFA, the system allows Indians to complete their visa applications fully online.
 
Following a beta test phase in 2023, Indian applicants can now:
 
< Visit the official e-Visa platform
< Fill out forms digitally
< Pay securely online
< Receive approved visas by email
 
The shift to a paperless system is expected to boost tourism from India by making the application process simpler and faster.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

