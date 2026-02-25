Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada warns: No special Fifa World Cup 2026 visa; what visitors must note

Canada warns: No special Fifa World Cup 2026 visa; what visitors must note

Canada says there's no special Fifa World Cup visa. Most visitors enter as tourists and need a visa or eTA, apply early and watch for scams

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada on Tuesday issued fresh guidance for fans, players, media and workers planning to travel for the Fifa World Cup 2026, urging visitors to apply early and ensure they have the correct entry documents.
 
“There is no special Fifa World Cup visa,” the government stated, adding that most visitors will enter Canada “as tourists” and must meet standard immigration requirements.
 
The Fifa World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities, eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. The tournament will be the first to be hosted by three nations.
 
What do you need?
   
Travellers may require either:

• A visitor visa
• An electronic travel authorisation (eTA)
 
What you need depends on your citizenship and how you plan to travel to Canada.
 
Having a match ticket does not guarantee approval. “Having a Fifa Cup event ticket doesn’t guarantee that your visa or eTA application will be approved,” the guidance said.
 
How do you apply?
 
Applicants must apply online through official Canadian immigration channels. Authorities advised travellers to clearly indicate in their application that they are visiting for the Fifa World Cup, although this is “for tracking purposes only”.
 
Officials warned applicants to apply well in advance so they “don’t miss your event”.
 
Where and when?
 
The guidance applies to anyone travelling to Canada for matches during the Fifa World Cup 2026. Applications should be submitted as early as possible due to expected high demand.
 
Step-by-step guide
 
• Check whether you need a visitor visa or an eTA.
• Apply online through official Government of Canada websites.
• Mention Fifa World Cup travel in your application (optional tracking purpose).
• Submit accurate documents and information.
• Wait for approval before making final travel plans.
 
The Canadian government cautioned travellers against immigration scams. “No one can guarantee you a visa or an eTA,” it said. Providing false information could result in a five-year ban from entering Canada.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

