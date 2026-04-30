Dubai eases visa rule for single-property buyers, drops value bar: Details

Dubai has dropped the minimum property value requirement for its two-year real estate investor residency visa. The update allows sole property owners to qualify for residency regardless of their investment amount, sharply lowering the entry barrier for overseas buyers.

The change was announced on Dubai Land Department’s Cube platform in April and reported by Gulf News and Khaleej Times.

What has changed

Investors earlier needed to buy a property worth at least AED 750,000 to be eligible for the two-year residency visa. That threshold has now been scrapped for sole owners.

According to the updated guidelines:

Sole ownership: Individuals who fully own a property in Dubai can now apply for the two-year residency visa with no minimum investment value.

Joint ownership: The rule remains unchanged. Each co-owner must hold a share worth at least AED 400,000 to qualify individually.

Ownership requirement: The property must be registered with the Dubai Land Department, and the applicant must have clear legal ownership.

The visa is renewable, subject to the investor retaining ownership of the property.

No change to Golden Visa rules

The relaxation applies only to the short-term, two-year investor visa. The eligibility criteria for Dubai’s long-term 10-year Golden Visa remain intact.

Investors must still commit a minimum of AED 2 million in real estate, either in a single property or across multiple holdings, to qualify for the Golden Visa.

This distinction is significant for investors weighing short-term residency access against long-term settlement options.

Why this matters for Indian buyers

India has consistently ranked among the top source markets for Dubai’s property sector, according to Anarock Property Consultants and other brokerage reports analysing Dubai Land Department (DLD) transaction data. However, the earlier AED 750,000 threshold acted as a filter, particularly for first-time buyers and those targeting mid-market properties.

With the removal of this floor for sole ownership:

Entry costs drop sharply: Investors can now enter the market with smaller ticket sizes, including studio apartments or compact units.

Broader participation: Mid-income buyers and younger investors, who were previously priced out of the visa-linked segment, can now consider Dubai property as a dual-purpose asset — investment plus residency access.

Flexibility improves: Buyers are no longer forced to stretch budgets purely to meet visa eligibility thresholds.

Market observers interpret the move as a demand stimulus aimed at widening the investor base and sustaining transaction volumes in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Policy intent and market impact

The policy shift aligns with Dubai’s broader strategy of positioning itself as a global investment and residency hub. By lowering barriers at the entry level while retaining higher thresholds for long-term visas, authorities appear to be segmenting the market:

Short-term residency becomes more accessible and transactional

Long-term residency remains linked to higher capital commitment

This layered approach could help Dubai attract a larger volume of smaller investors without diluting the premium positioning of its Golden Visa programme.

What investors should check

Despite the relaxation, certain procedural and legal checks remain critical:

Ensure the property is fully registered with the Dubai Land Department

Confirm clear title ownership with no disputes or encumbrances

Verify eligibility through the official Cube platform or authorised channels

Work with approved real estate consultants and GDRFA-recognised typing centres for documentation

The visa is not automatic upon purchase; it requires a formal application and verification process.