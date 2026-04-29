New OCI rules: Application fee fixed at $275, 6-month stay rule dropped

The Centre has changed the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) framework, setting a uniform $275 application fee and removing the six-month continuous stay requirement – steps that are expected to streamline access for thousands of applicants globally. PTI reported the changes, citing government officials.

The immediate shift is on cost and eligibility terms:

New OCI applications will now cost $275, payable in rupees if applied within India or in local currency through Indian missions abroad.

A $25 fees applies for change of particulars or reissuance at age 20

$100 in case of loss of the card

Six-month stay rule scrapped: Applicants above 12 years no longer need to complete a continuous six-month stay in India before applying.

Earlier, applicants filing from India paid a flat Rs 15,000. The shift to a dollar-denominated fee standardises the process globally but may slightly alter the effective cost depending on currency movements.

Six-month stay rule dropped

The removal of the six-month stay requirement is a structural change. Many applicants, particularly students, professionals and spouses of Indian citizens, found it impractical to remain in India for such a long uninterrupted period.

With this rule gone:

Overseas applicants can apply without relocating temporarily to India

Processing timelines may become more predictable

The rule change reduces administrative friction, particularly for minors and dependants

Officials told PTI that the six-month stay is “no longer required for the submission of the OCI application”.

Updated eligibility and compliance rules

The government has also tightened certain procedural requirements:

Passport validity: Applicants must hold a passport valid for at least six months at the time of physical submission

Visa validity: A minimum three-month valid visa is required

Marriage-based applications:

Marriage must be registered

It should have subsisted for at least two years before applying

At the same time, certain visa categories remain ineligible for OCI registration within India. These include:

Tourist visas

Missionary visas

Mountaineering visas

E-visas

This continues the government’s approach of restricting OCI conversion from short-term or specialised visa categories.

Compliance burden for existing OCI holders

The new framework imposes stricter compliance obligations:

OCI cardholders must update their profiles within three months of receiving a new foreign passport

Failure to do so will attract a $25 penalty

This signals a shift towards tighter digital record-keeping and monitoring of OCI status.

End of PIO scheme

A major structural consolidation has also been completed. The government has formally rescinded the Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card scheme with effect from December 31, 2025.

All existing PIO cardholders are now deemed OCI cardholders

This ends a parallel system that existed for years

The move simplifies the diaspora framework by bringing all eligible individuals under a single OCI category.

Policy context: A long-evolving framework

The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 through an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, to provide a long-term visa and residency pathway for persons of Indian origin. It allows multiple-entry, lifelong visa access to India along with certain economic and educational rights, though it does not confer political rights.

According to the government, eligibility extends to individuals who were citizens of India on or after January 26, 1950, or were eligible to become citizens at that time. However, individuals with links to Pakistan or Bangladesh, either directly or through parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents, remain excluded.

What this means for applicants

The latest changes indicate a dual policy direction:

Easier access: By removing the stay requirement and standardising fees

Stricter compliance: Through tighter documentation and update rules

For Indian-origin persons abroad, the revised framework reduces procedural hurdles. At the same time, the government is clearly signalling greater emphasis on documentation discipline and data accuracy.

(With inputs from PTI)