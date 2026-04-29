What US' new 'enhanced security checks' mean for immigration applicants

Internal guidance by USCIS directed officers to refrain from approving any ‌pending cases ??that have ??not undergone the expanded background checks. The guidance was first reported by CBS News. "Effective April 27, 2026, USCIS will begin receiving enhanced criminal history record information (CHRI) for all fingerprint-based background checks submitted to the FBI's Next Generation Identification system," said an internal USCIS email from last week seen by Reuters. The email was sent to USCIS' Refugee, Asylum and International Operations ??Directorate staff. The United States has introduced a new layer of scrutiny for immigration applicants, calling it “enhanced security checks.” While the move is being framed as a national security upgrade, it has triggered concerns about delays, stricter approvals, and potential impact on applicants worldwide—including Indians.

The latest guidance follows an executive order Trump signed in February which directed that "DHS immigration authorities must access criminal history record information (CHRI) in the custody of federal criminal justice agencies to ‌the maximum extent permitted by law."

The enhanced checks will affect pending applications for which immigrants submit fingerprints, like applications for permanent U.S. residency or green cards ??and naturalization.

USCIS officers were directed to resubmit fingerprints for pending cases if the FBI information for those cases was received prior to April 27, the internal guidance said.

In a statement to U.S. media, a USCIS spokesman said the agency "has implemented new security checks to strengthen the vetting and screening of applicants through expanded access to federal criminal databases."

Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s changing and why it matters.

What exactly has changed?

The new rules come from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which processes visas, green cards and citizenship applications.

Key change:

The US will now use expanded criminal history data from FBI databases for all fingerprint-based background checks

Officers have been told not to approve applications unless these enhanced checks are completed

Even pending applications may be reprocessed with fresh fingerprint checks

In simple terms:

Every applicant will undergo deeper and more detailed background verification than before.

Who will be affected?

The rule applies to any immigration process that requires biometrics (fingerprints), including:

Green card (permanent residency) applications

Citizenship (naturalisation) requests

Certain long-term visa categories

This means a large number of applicants—including students transitioning to residency or professionals on work visas—could see an impact.

Why is the US doing this?

The move follows a broader push by the administration of Donald Trump to tighten immigration controls.

A February executive order directed agencies to maximise access to criminal records across federal databases

The goal is to:

Strengthen national security

Prevent fraud or misuse of immigration pathways

Reduce illegal immigration

Officials say the change will make the system more robust and reduce risks.

Earlier, background checks relied on limited datasets. Now:

Data is pulled from the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system

This includes broader criminal history record information (CHRI)

Cases processed earlier may need re-verification

So instead of a standard check, applicants undergo a more comprehensive cross-agency screening.

Will this delay applications?

The government says delays should be “minimal,” but realistically:

Re-checking pending cases could slow down approvals

Additional data verification may increase processing time

Backlogs could build up, especially in high-volume categories

Why critics are concerned

Civil rights and immigration groups have raised several red flags:

Due process concerns: Decisions could be delayed or denied without transparency

Risk of bias: Expanded data use may disproportionately affect certain communities

System strain: More checks could slow an already backlogged system

Some critics argue this is part of a broader tightening of immigration access rather than just a technical upgrade.

What it means for Indian applicants

For Indians—one of the largest applicant groups—the implications are significant:

Longer wait times for green cards and citizenship

Higher scrutiny for background checks

Greater importance of clean documentation and accurate records

Even minor discrepancies in records could now trigger deeper investigation.

This move is part of a larger trend:

Increased visa scrutiny

Social media vetting

Tighter asylum and entry rules

Together, these changes point to a shift toward a “high-control, high-verification” immigration system in the US.

With inputs from Reuters