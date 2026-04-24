Friday, April 24, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Flying via France or Germany? Indians no longer need airport transit visa

Flying via France or Germany? Indians no longer need airport transit visa

Indian passport holders can now transit through French airports without a visa from April 10, 2026. Here's who the exemption applies to

India, France

Image: Canva/Free

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indians transiting through France exclusively by air will no longer require an airport transit visa, after the French government operationalised an agreement to remove the requirement.
 
In a statement issued on Thursday, the French embassy said: “With effect from April 10, 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory.”
 
Earlier, Indian nationals were exempt from this requirement only if they held valid visas for the United States, Canada, Japan, or the European Union while transiting through France. The latest move removes that condition.
   
The development comes months after Germany announced in January that Indian nationals would no longer need a Schengen airport transit visa when passing through its international airports.
 
Who does it apply to?

Also Read

Visa debit credit card, credit card, debit card

Daily spends to global travel: Pick a credit card that fits your needs

Pension

Atal Pension Yojana at 90 mn subscribers: Scheme benefits, risks explained

ULIP

Axis Max Life launches new equity fund via ULIPs, targets long-term wealth

woman labourer, labourer

Delhi govt to give smart cards to construction workers to plug fund leakage

Indian farmer, rice fields

How India is emerging as testing ground for agri-based carbon markets

 
The exemption applies to passengers who remain within the international transit zone of a French airport while travelling onward to a third country.
 
“This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country,” the embassy said.
 
Agreement between India and France
 
The move follows an announcement made during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in February 2026, when he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to remove the transit visa requirement.
 
“Indian nationals transiting through the European territory of France exclusively by air will no longer require a transit visa with effect from April 10, 2026,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
 
“We welcome the announcement on the operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting through French airports. As you may recall, the removal of the requirement of transit visas for Indian passport holders was agreed between the prime minister and President Macron during their meeting in Mumbai in February this year,” said Randhir Jaiswal.
 
Germany had moved earlier
 
France is not the only European country to ease transit rules for Indian passport holders.
 
In January 2026, Germany announced that Indian nationals would no longer require a Schengen airport transit visa, also known as a Type A visa, when transiting through its international airports.
 
The exemption applies to passengers connecting through major hubs such as Frankfurt and Munich while travelling to a non-Schengen destination. The decision was announced during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to India on January 12 and 13, 2026.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US Birthright Citizenship row: Trump's India 'hellhole' post draws backlash

immigration

H-1B visa holders, students worst-hit amid US illegal immigration crackdown

UK, London

Migrant care workers face 15-year wait for UK residency under new plan

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visa holders targeted by US influencers: What rights protect you

White House, US flag, United states

Pause H-1B visas for 3 yrs, cap cut from 65,000 to 25,000: US Bill proposes

Topics : France India-France immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Israel Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance