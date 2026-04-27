H-1B overhaul Bill: Fewer visas, $200K salary rule, no dependents allowed

A group of Republican lawmakers in the United States has introduced a bill seeking a major overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, including a three-year pause and stricter eligibility rules. The proposal, called the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, could significantly reshape how foreign professionals—especially Indians—work in the US.

What is the H-1B visa and why it matters

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows US companies to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields such as:

Technology

Engineering

Finance

Medicine

Indian professionals form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders, especially in the tech sector.

For companies, the programme fills skill gaps. For workers, it offers a pathway to:

Work in the US

Earn globally competitive salaries

Potentially transition to permanent residency



What the new bill proposes

The proposed legislation seeks sweeping changes:

1. Three-year pause

The bill calls for a temporary halt to the H-1B programme, effectively stopping new visas for three years.

2. Sharp reduction in visa numbers

Current cap: 65,000 visas annually

Proposed cap: 25,000 visas

This would cut new H-1B visas by more than 60%

3. Minimum salary of $200,000

Employers would have to pay H-1B workers at least:

$200,000 per year

This is far above current wage levels and would:

Restrict hiring to highly specialised roles

Reduce demand for entry- and mid-level foreign workers

4. No dependents allowed

H-1B visa holders would not be allowed to bring family members to the US.

5. End of the lottery system

The current random lottery would be replaced by a wage-based selection system

Higher-paying jobs would get priority.

6. Stricter employer rules

Companies would need to:

Prove they cannot find a qualified American worker

Confirm they have not laid off US employees

7. Ban on staffing firms and multiple jobs

Third-party staffing agencies would be barred from using H-1B workers

Workers would be restricted from holding multiple jobs

8. End of OPT and tighter visa rules

The bill also proposes:

Ending Optional Practical Training (OPT)

Preventing H-1B holders from transitioning to green cards

Requiring workers to leave the US before changing visa status

Why is this bill being introduced

Supporters argue that the H-1B system has been misused.

Lawmakers claim:

Companies use H-1B visas to hire cheaper foreign labour

American workers are being displaced

The system benefits corporations more than citizens

The proposed reforms aim to:

Prioritise American workers

Reduce outsourcing

Tighten immigration controls

Congressman Eli Crane from Arizona introduced the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, which was co-sponsored by seven other Republican lawmakers.

The bill proposes reforms to the H-1B programme that include reducing the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000 with a minimum wage of USD 2,00,000 per year and disallowing H-1B visa holders from bringing dependents to the US.

Congressmen Brian Babin, Brandon Gill, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self (all from Texas), Andy Ogles (Tennessee), Paul Gosar (Arizona) and Tom McClintock (California) have signed on as original cosponsors of the bill.

"The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. We owe it to the American people to prevent the broken H-1B system from boxing them out of jobs they are qualified to perform," Crane said.

He said the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026 would provide greater access to employment, strengthen protocols in the visa process, and prioritise the livelihoods of Americans.

"I am proud to cosponsor Rep Eli Crane's efforts to reform and tighten our H-1B visa system, ensuring that our immigration system serves American workers first before foreigners," said Rep Brandon Gill.

Rep Paul Gosar alleged that the H-1B programme has been "hijacked to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour - plain and simple".

The bill, he said, slams the brakes on a system that's rigged against its own people and puts American jobs first again.

"If a company can hire an American, they should. No loopholes. No excuses. We're done subsidising the outsourcing of our own workforce," Gosar said.

Rep Andy Ogles said American workers are being replaced, and cheap foreign labour is the cause.

"We will not bow down to the corporations, and we will not let Americans become strangers in their own country. End the H-1B scam," he said.

"This is the strongest H-1B bill that has ever been introduced in Congress. H-1B visas were sold to the American people as a short-term visa to fill temporary labour gaps, while Americans are trained to take those jobs," said Rosemary Jenks, Cofounder, Immigration Accountability Project.

Why it’s controversial

The bill is likely to face strong opposition from:

1. US tech companies

Many rely heavily on H-1B workers, particularly in:

Software development

AI and data science

Engineering roles

A strict cap and high salary threshold could:

Increase hiring costs

Worsen talent shortages

2. Universities and students

Ending OPT would impact international students who rely on it to:

Gain work experience

Transition to H-1B roles

3. Immigration advocates

Critics argue the bill:

Restricts mobility

Reduces diversity in the workforce

Disrupts long-term immigration pathways

What this means for Indian professionals

India is likely to be among the most affected countries if the bill passes.

Fewer opportunities

Lower visa cap means fewer chances to enter the US workforce

Higher salary barrier: $200,000 threshold limits access to only top-tier roles

No family relocation makes long-term relocation less viable

Reduced path to permanent residency: Green card restrictions could discourage applicants

Will the bill actually become law?

At this stage, the proposal is:

Just a bill—not a law

For it to pass, it must:

Clear both houses of Congress

Be signed by the US President