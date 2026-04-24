4 in 10 Indian Americans weigh US exit as policy concerns grow: Survey

As many as four in 10 Indian Americans have considered leaving the United States amid rising political and social unease, according to a survey done by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in partnership with YouGov.

The findings mark a shift in sentiment within one of the most economically successful immigrant groups in the United States, driven by dissatisfaction with governance, rising costs and concerns about identity and safety.

Disapproval of Trump administration

A key takeaway from the Indian American Attitudes Survey 2026 is the widespread dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. As many as 71 per cent of Indian American respondents said he is not doing a good job.

The survey attributes this discontent largely to immigration-related and civil policy concerns, including:

Deportation measures and stricter immigration enforcement

Ongoing debates around birthright citizenship

Uncertainty over H-1B visa policies

The survey said that these issues have created anxiety among immigrant families and professionals reliant on stable policy frameworks.

Indian Americans have historically leaned towards Democrats, but their sentiment is marginally tilting towards the Republican Party, said the survey.

Indian Americans reconsider the US

According to the survey, roughly 40 per cent of respondents said they have thought about leaving the US. However, the report clarifies that this does not necessarily translate into plans to return to India.

The survey identifies multiple reasons behind this sentiment:

Political climate: The Carnegie report highlights frustration with increasing polarisation and policy unpredictability

Cost of living: Respondents cited rising expenses related to housing, healthcare and education

Personal safety: The survey records concerns around crime and broader social tensions

Career and family considerations: Changing job markets and personal priorities are also factors, as per the report

Many respondents considering relocation are evaluating alternative countries rather than India as their primary destination.

Reported discrimination and behavioural shifts

The survey also documents experiences of discrimination among Indian Americans. Some respondents reported incidents in everyday settings such as retail environments and job applications.

The reasons cited for such experiences include skin colour and country of origin, as noted in the survey findings.

In response, the Carnegie report states that several respondents have altered their behaviour in public and social spaces. These changes include:

Avoiding political discussions, especially on digital platforms

Limiting participation in public events

Being cautious about displaying political views or cultural identity

The report suggests that these behavioural adjustments reflect a sense of caution within sections of the community.

Mixed views on identity and social issues

On questions of identity, the Carnegie survey finds that 73 per cent of respondents believe their religious identity underscores the need for stronger political representation of Indian Americans in the US

At the same time, the report highlights varied views on social issues. While most respondents expressed support for interfaith marriages, the survey notes lower acceptance for the expectation that a spouse should convert to another religion, indicating nuanced attitudes within the community.

Representation seen as both opportunity and risk

The survey also explores perceptions around political representation. According to the Carnegie report, respondents expressed mixed views on leaders such as Zohran Mamdani

While some participants believe such figures could strengthen the political voice of Indian Americans, others cited in the survey expressed concerns that increased visibility might lead to divisions within the community.

Broader implications for migration trends

Carnegie Endowment said the survey’s findings should be read alongside the broader context of shifting migration preferences. The US has traditionally remained a top destination for Indian migrants due to economic opportunities and established diaspora networks.

However, the survey indicates that this preference may be evolving. Persistent policy uncertainty, rising living costs and social concerns could influence future migration decisions, according to the report.

While the Carnegie study captures sentiment rather than immediate migration flows, it signals a potential reassessment of long-term prospects among Indian Americans.