International visa applications from first-time fliers reach all-time high

International visa applications from first-time fliers reach all-time high

Visa applications from first-time international travellers in India have surged by 32%, with rising incomes and digital access driving demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Destinations such as the UAE and South Asian countries continue to lead the way for first-time travellers, due to simplified visa policies, strong connectivity, affordability, and a host of immersive experiences. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

As Indian outbound travel continues to gain steam, visa applications from first-time fliers are at an all-time high, as rising disposable incomes and aspirations take people to newer lands.
 
According to data from visa processing platform Atlys, international visa applications from first-time travellers have surged by 32 per cent over the past year.
 
“More than 56 per cent of this growth is emerging from tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Chandigarh, Surat, Pune, Lucknow, and Jaipur, highlighting a clear shift in where outbound travel demand is coming from,” stated a release from the company.
 
This growth is further intensified by seamless digital access across the country, as new travellers move away from just visiting family or work and instead start planning their first-ever vacations and booking holidays.
 
 
Data from the platform further highlighted that the most active travellers in this group include young adults under 35, newlyweds, and families fulfilling long-held aspirations. 

Destinations such as the UAE and South Asian countries continue to lead the way for first-time travellers, due to simplified visa policies, strong connectivity, affordability, and a host of immersive experiences.
 
“While Dubai remains a top choice thanks to its traveller-friendly environment and strong connectivity, countries across Southeast Asia like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia are equally appealing, offering vibrant, experience-rich getaways that are both accessible and inspiring,” the release added.
 
“Travel is no longer seen as a luxury; it’s become an essential part of life. We’re seeing year-on-year growth in first-time international travellers. This segment is being driven by affordable international flights, simplified digital visa processes, and rising income levels. Countries that streamline access and approvals will be the biggest winners in this next chapter of Indian outbound tourism,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer at Atlys.
 
The platform further stated that, as per the Ministry of External Affairs' Performance Smart Board, India issued over 10.09 crore passports between 2014 and 2023, with nearly 85 per cent issued domestically. The number of Platform Seva Kendras has also risen from 153 in 2014 to 523 in 2023.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

